Photos: First Look at Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin in 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at Laguna Playhouse

LAGUNA PLAYHOUSE is presenting the first show of its 2023-2024 season, the hilarious international musical sensation, 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS, written by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt and directed by Tom Frey.
Get a first look at photos below!
2 PIANOS 4 HANDS begins previews on Wednesday, July 5; will open on Sunday, July 9 at 5:30pm (press opening); and perform through Sunday, July 23 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Dr. in Laguna Beach.
Get ready for an interlude of laughter and music as 2 men, or “4 hands,” take us on a journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents and eccentric teachers while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel. Both hilarious and touching, the musical comedy captures the humor that comes with the path to becoming a pianist, as well as the sense of loss attached with eventually learning to let go of your wildest dreams.
Photo credit: Aaron Rumley & Mikki Schaffner
Jefferson McDonald and Matthew McGloin
