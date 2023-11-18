Photos: First Look at Coeurage Ensemble and the Los Angeles LGBT Center's FROZEN FLUID

Coeurage Ensemble (Amanda McRaven, Artistic Director), LA's Pay What You Want performance company, and the Los Angeles LGBT Center (Jonathan Muñoz-Proulx, Artistic Director), released production photos from the world premiere co-production of Frozen Fluid by Fly Jamerson in the Davidson/Valentini Theatre.

Check out the photos below!

Directed by Amanda McRaven, the cast features (in alphabetical order) Michael Budd, Yvonne Cone, and Nicole Delsack, and alternates are Steph LeHane and Jalana Phillips. The production opens tonight, Saturday, November 18th. There is no performance on Sunday 11/19 and an added performance on Monday 11/20 at 8pm. Beginning 12/1, performances are Friday and Saturday at 8pm and Sunday at 7pm through December 17 only.

Admission is $30–$45, with 10 seats at each performance available at traditional Coeurage Pay What You Want prices. Tickets may be obtained online at the link below or www.lalgbtcenter.org/events/.

In a mythic Antarctica (but one resonant with our current climate crisis), two scientists study glaciers and whales. When a third phytoplankton scientist arrives — Tay, who identifies as nonbinary — Herman and Terra begin to confront their own ideas of gender and their control of the natural world. As things unravel for all three of them, a new world begins to take shape — one where gender, identity, religion, climate, and time itself become new, expansive, and free of human interference.

Scenic design is by Jeanine Ringer; lighting design is by Diana Herrera; costume design is by Kyla McCracken; sound design is by Joe Calarco; movement and choreography are by Charmy Marras; properties designer is Sammi Smith; composer is Dean Harada; casting director is Provvidenza Catalano; intimacy consultant is Carly DW Bones; DEI consultants are Sara Holder and Eddie Harris II; producer is Zach Davidson; technical director is Matt Richter; rehearsal stage manager is Lindsay Chapman; production stage manager is Kelly Frisch; assistant stage managers are Christopher Wei-Fu Hernandez and Abel Kimiko Rock.

Playwright Fly Jamerson (they/them) is a writer and artist currently living in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Their diverse body of work has been developed and performed nationwide, with recognition and support from organizations such as the O’Neill and Bay Area Playwrights Festivals, Great Plains Theatre Commons, and others. They have an MFA from the University of Arizona.

Director Amanda McRaven (she/her) is the artistic director of Coeurage Ensemble. SDC Associate; Lincoln Center Directors Lab; LA Stage Alliance Ovation Award for The Pliant Girls; Fulbright Award (Community-based Theater, New Zealand); Co-Founder, Make Trouble advanced ensemble theater training; performance studies professor, teacher, and advocate for arts in corrections and performance as social justice; founder and producer of Los Angeles Lady Arm Wrestlers, a social justice, community-based performance series raising funds for local non-profits. Other Credits: 16 Winters, or The Bear’s Tale (American Shakespeare Center), Penelope (California Repertory), The Discord Altar (OperaWorks).

The Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038. Free underground parking is available.

Coeurage Ensemble’s mission is to develop and perform high quality Pay What You Want performances for Los Angeles and online audiences through processes that are ensemble driven, community conscious, intersectional and antiracist. Its vision is a theatre company that continually lifts artistic voices from the global majority, provides equitable access to theatre, reaches traditionally underserved audiences, and explores new storytelling languages in emerging media — all while producing work that reflects core values of egalitarianism and hope for a better world.

About the Los Angeles LGBT Center

54 years ago, the Los Angeles LGBT Center made a commitment to build a world where LGBT people thrive as healthy, equal, and complete members of society. Since 1969, the Center has proudly cared for, championed, and celebrated LGBT individuals and families in Los Angeles and beyond. Today the Center's nearly 800 employees provide services for more LGBT people than any other organization in the world, offering programs, services, and global advocacy. The Los Angeles LGBT Center is an unstoppable force in the fight against bigotry and shines as a beacon for LGBT people everywhere. For more information, please visit www.lalgbtcenter.org.