Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company

The Broadway hit musical comes to Santa Barbara! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success.

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 2 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents RING OF FIRE, The Music of Johnny Cash as its second show of the organization’s 2023-24 season. See preproduction photos of the cast below!

RING OF FIRE – created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade, with musical direction and directed by Randy Redd – brings audiences of all ages on an incredible journey as they experience the songs of a true music legend and one of the most influential song writers of all time.

A wonderfully engaging family show for the holidays, RING OF FIRE begins previews on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara. 

The Broadway hit musical comes to Santa Barbara! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family.

With over 30 classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a musical legend!

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Sam Linkowski

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Kasper

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Valerie Larsen

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Glenn Stanton

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
LJ Benet

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Kasper, Sam Linkowski, LJ Benet, Glenn Stanton and Valerie Larsen

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
LJ Benet, Kasper, Glenn Stanton, Valerie Larsen and Sam Linkowski

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
LJ Benet, Glenn Stanton, Valerie Larsen, Sam Linkowski and Kasper

Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company
Randy Redd



RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Sierra Madre Playhouse To Celebrate 100th Anniversary With Diverse Slate Of Programming In Photo
Sierra Madre Playhouse To Celebrate 100th Anniversary With Diverse Slate Of Programming In Spring 2024

Sierra Madre Playhouse is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary with a diverse lineup of programming in Spring 2024.

2
Long Beach Camerata Singers to Bring Back the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble for CATALYST CANDL Photo
Long Beach Camerata Singers to Bring Back the Catalyst Chamber Ensemble for CATALYST CANDLELIGHT CHRISTMAS

Experience the magic of the holiday season with Catalyst Candlelight Christmas. Join us on Wednesday, Nov 29 at 7:30pm for a captivating musical performance that will fill your heart with joy and holiday spirit.

3
Interview: To Matt Chait, Theatre Is A FAMILY BUSINESS Photo
Interview: To Matt Chait, Theatre Is A FAMILY BUSINESS

Matt Chait’s A Family Business world premieres November 17, 2023, at the Hudson Mainstage Theatre (with previews November 15th and 16th). Brian Shnipper directs the cast of Eric Stanton Betts, Alli Brown, Michelle Jasso, Lindsay G. Merrithew, Bruce Nozick and Julie Pearl. I had the chance to throw out a few questions to Matt, the playwright and man integral to Los Angeles Theatre history.

4
THE MUSIC MAN A Tale of Love, Music, and Miracles Takes the Stage in Malibu, November Photo
THE MUSIC MAN A Tale of Love, Music, and Miracles Takes the Stage in Malibu, November 3

The Pepperdine University Fine Arts Division's Theatre and Music Departments will present the beloved Luciana and Daniel Forge Fall Musical “The Music Man” in Smothers Theatre starting on Friday, Nov. 10.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre Video
Watch a Teaser for MANDY PATINKIN IN CONCERT: BEING ALIVE at La Mirada Theatre
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group Video
First Look At DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL At The Kirk Douglas Theatre At Center Theatre Group
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera Video
Watch Clips from Rossini's THE BARBER OF SEVILLE at LA Opera
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
MOMIX: Alice in Los Angeles MOMIX: Alice
Smothers Theatre (2/28-2/28)
A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (12/09-12/09)
Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band Presents The Pan American Nutcracker Suite in Los Angeles Joe McCarthy's New York Afro Bop Alliance Big Band Presents The Pan American Nutcracker Suite
Renee and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/22-12/22)
Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation in Los Angeles Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation
Smothers Theatre (1/20-1/20)
Cabaret in Los Angeles Cabaret
Coachella Valley Repertory (1/24-2/04)
Paula Poundstone in Los Angeles Paula Poundstone
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (12/09-12/09)
Abbey’s Box – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre LA PREMIERE in Los Angeles Abbey’s Box – A BFF 2023 Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre LA PREMIERE
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (11/14-11/14)
LEWIS AND TOLKIEN in Los Angeles LEWIS AND TOLKIEN
Actors Co-op Theatre (10/27-12/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You