Photos: First Look At The Cast of RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH At Ensemble Theatre Company

Ensemble Theatre Company (ETC) presents RING OF FIRE, The Music of Johnny Cash as its second show of the organization’s 2023-24 season. See preproduction photos of the cast below!

RING OF FIRE – created by Richard Maltby, Jr. and conceived by William Meade, with musical direction and directed by Randy Redd – brings audiences of all ages on an incredible journey as they experience the songs of a true music legend and one of the most influential song writers of all time.

A wonderfully engaging family show for the holidays, RING OF FIRE begins previews on Thursday, November 30 at 7:30pm, opens on Saturday, December 2 at 8:00pm and runs through Sunday, December 17, 2023 at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

The Broadway hit musical comes to Santa Barbara! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical about love and faith, struggle and success, rowdiness and redemption, and the healing power of home and family.

With over 30 classic hits—including “I Walk The Line,” “A Boy Named Sue,” “Folsom Prison Blues,” and the title tune—performed by a multi-talented cast, paint a musical portrait of The Man in Black that promises to be a foot-stompin’, crowd-pleasin’ salute to a musical legend!

Photo Credit: Zach Mendez