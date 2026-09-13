 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre

Performances run through October 24th.

By:

Texas Sodomy: The Incredible True Story of Lawrence v. Texas, a world premiere play written and directed by Howard Skora, will play the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks through October 24. Check out the photos!

The cast will feature Drew Droege along with (in alphabetical order) Jabari, Matt McConkey, Celeste Pechous, Aaron Tone, Tom Trudgeon, and Dylan Vox. Scott Victor Nelson is principal cover. Alternate for the role of Tyron Garner is Deonte Marcel, who will appear in two October performances, dates to be announced.

Performances will continue on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm (September 20 & 27), and Sunday at 2pm (October 4, 11, 18). The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Tickets range from $45–$60, and they may be obtained online at www.TexasSodomy.com. 

Houston, 1998. John Lawrence and Tyron Garner are arrested under Texas’s ‘Homosexual Conduct’ law. What begins as a drunken arrest grows into a constitutional battle stretching from Houston to Washington, DC. Texas Sodomy follows two ordinary working-class men and Lane Lewis—a Houston bartender and activist who becomes their closest ally and protector—as they join an unlikely coalition of lawyers and activists in a pivotal chapter of the American civil rights movement. Blending sharp comedy, gripping drama, and intimate character study, Texas Sodomy reveals the extraordinary human story behind one of the most important civil rights decisions in modern American history.

Scenic design is by Dusti Cunningham, lighting and sound designs are by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Ben Phen and Arron Mendoza, and video production and design is by John Knowles. Mitch Rosander also serves as stage manager and assistant director. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 1 of 10


Aaron Tone.

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 2 of 10


Celeste Pechous, Matt McConkey

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 3 of 10


Celeste Pechous

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 4 of 10


Drew Droege, Jabari

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 5 of 10


Jabari, Matt McConkey, Drew Droege

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 6 of 10


Jabari, Drew Droege

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 7 of 10


Drew Droege

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 8 of 10


Matt McConkey, Drew Droege, Jabari

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 9 of 10


Jabari, Aaron Tone, Celeste Pechous

Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre — photo 10 of 10


Dylan Vox, Drew Droege, Jabari, Tom Trudgeon, Matt McConkey, Celeste Pechous, Aaron Tone

Click Here to Get Tickets
Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

Good Night, Oscar in Los Angeles Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
Comics Reading Comics in Los Angeles Comics Reading Comics
Dynasty Typewriter (9/13-9/13)
Gershwin and the Golden Age in Los Angeles Gershwin and the Golden Age
The Soraya (10/11-10/11)
It's A Lot in Los Angeles It's A Lot
Lyric Hyperion Theater & Cafe (9/17-9/19) VIDEOS
Jane Austen UnScripted in Los Angeles Jane Austen UnScripted
Kings Road Park (9/12-9/27)
Melt : The Play in Los Angeles Melt : The Play
The Marilyn Theatre at the Lee Strasberg Institute (9/24-10/02) PHOTOS
New Works Festival in Los Angeles New Works Festival
Shoebox Theatre (9/11-9/26)
Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding in Los Angeles Our Man in Santiago by Mark Wilding
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (9/10-9/20) PHOTOS
Worthy in Los Angeles Worthy
The Un-Erasable Solo Festival - Willie Agee Playhouse (9/12-9/25)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets