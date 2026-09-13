Photos: First Look At TEXAS SODOMY At Whitefire Theatre

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Texas Sodomy: The Incredible True Story of Lawrence v. Texas, a world premiere play written and directed by Howard Skora, will play the Whitefire Theatre in Sherman Oaks through October 24. Check out the photos!

The cast will feature Drew Droege along with (in alphabetical order) Jabari, Matt McConkey, Celeste Pechous, Aaron Tone, Tom Trudgeon, and Dylan Vox. Scott Victor Nelson is principal cover. Alternate for the role of Tyron Garner is Deonte Marcel, who will appear in two October performances, dates to be announced.

Performances will continue on Friday and Saturday at 8pm, and Sunday at 7pm (September 20 & 27), and Sunday at 2pm (October 4, 11, 18). The Whitefire Theatre is located at 13500 Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks, 91423. Tickets range from $45–$60, and they may be obtained online at www.TexasSodomy.com.

Houston, 1998. John Lawrence and Tyron Garner are arrested under Texas’s ‘Homosexual Conduct’ law. What begins as a drunken arrest grows into a constitutional battle stretching from Houston to Washington, DC. Texas Sodomy follows two ordinary working-class men and Lane Lewis—a Houston bartender and activist who becomes their closest ally and protector—as they join an unlikely coalition of lawyers and activists in a pivotal chapter of the American civil rights movement. Blending sharp comedy, gripping drama, and intimate character study, Texas Sodomy reveals the extraordinary human story behind one of the most important civil rights decisions in modern American history.

Scenic design is by Dusti Cunningham, lighting and sound designs are by Mitch Rosander, costume design is by Ben Phen and Arron Mendoza, and video production and design is by John Knowles. Mitch Rosander also serves as stage manager and assistant director. Casting is by Michael Donovan, CSA, and Richie Ferris, CSA.

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