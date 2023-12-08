Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse

Based on the traditional British panto, where the audiences' participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre Photo 4 Review: 70, GIRLS, 70 at Lonny Chapman Theatre

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions present A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, musical direction by Andy Street, and choreography by Becca Sweitzer. See photos from the production.

A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Thursday, December 7; (with a press opening on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 pm); and runs through Friday, December 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.  

Starring Joely Fisher (“Ellen,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Sally Bowles” in Cabaret on Broadway, dir: Sam Mendes) starring as “The Baroness,” Veronica Dunne (Disney’s “KC Undercover,” “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway) starring as “Cinderella,” Jennifer Leigh Warren starring as “The Fairy Godmother,” (Little Shop of Horrors, Big River, both on Broadway), and Ben Giroux starring as “Buttons,” (“Nate” in “Big Nate,” “Rick & Morty”) in


This holiday season, put on your glass slippers and join us for our annual Lythgoe Family Panto, A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS!  Based on the traditional British panto, where the audiences' participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment!  In A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, the timeless rags to riches story of a young girl meeting her prince gets an exciting holiday makeover. A wild, wacky, and interactive holiday event, A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS sets the age-old fairytale of Cinderella to modern music, with a comical twist and incredible magic! Featuring songs like “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston, this year’s Panto promises to be the very best!

Photo Credit:  Jason Niedle/Tethos

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Mark Gagliardi, Joely Fisher and Jeff Sumner

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Veronica Dunne and Patrick Ortiz with the company of A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Jennifer Leigh Warren and Veronica Dunne with the company of A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Marcello Salvatierra, Veronica Dunne and Alex Tho

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Jennifer Leigh Warren

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Joely Fisher

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
The company of the Laguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Productions Holiday Panto A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Patrick Ortiz, Austyn Myers and the company of the Laguna Playhouse & Lythgoe Family Productions Holiday Panto A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Mark Gagliardi, Veronica Dunne, Joely Fisher and Jeff Sumner

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Patrick Ortiz and Veronica Dunne

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Austyn Myers, Patrick Ortiz, Jennifer Leigh Warren and Joely Fisher with the company of A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Veronica Dunne and Patrick Ortiz

Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse
Ben Giroux and Veronica Dunne


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
The Road Theatre Company Presents The West Coast Premiere Of MERCURY Photo
The Road Theatre Company Presents The West Coast Premiere Of MERCURY

THE ROAD THEATRE COMPANY and Taylor Gilbert, Founder/Artistic Director together with Sam Anderson, Artistic Director, announce the second show of its 2023-2024 Season, the West Coast premiere of MERCURY, written by Steve Yockey (“The Flight Attendant,” “Dead Boy Detectives”) and directed by Ann Hearn Tobolowsky (Steve Yockey's Reykjavík, Through the Eye of A Needle).

2
The Vagrancy Announces Leadership Transition And New Associate Artistic Director Charlotte Photo
The Vagrancy Announces Leadership Transition And New Associate Artistic Director Charlotte Gulezian

The Vagrancy, a critically acclaimed and award-winning theatre company with chapters in Los Angeles and Michigan, is pleased to announce an artistic leadership transition.

3
Jeremy Wein Presents The World Premiere Of BRUSHSTROKE By John Ross Bowie This January Photo
Jeremy Wein Presents The World Premiere Of BRUSHSTROKE By John Ross Bowie This January

'BRUSHSTROKE' by John Ross Bowie, starring James Urbaniak & Malcolm Barrett, premieres at the Odyssey Theatre in West Los Angeles. Presented by Jeremy Wein.

4
Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Announce COMEDY FANTASY CAMP: VOLUME II Photo
Adam Carolla & Jay Leno Announce COMEDY FANTASY CAMP: VOLUME II

On the heels of their inaugural, critically acclaimed and sold-out Comedy Fantasy Camp this fall, comedians Jay Leno and Adam Carolla announced today the return of Comedy Fantasy Camp, Volume 2 in 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway! Video
First Look At HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO On Broadway!
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies Video
Watch Highlights From BC/EFA's Red Bucket Follies
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway! Video
HARMONY Celebrates Hanukkah On Broadway!
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Halie Loren: A Season of Light in Los Angeles Halie Loren: A Season of Light
Wallis Anneberg Center for the Performing Arts (12/16-12/16)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular in Los Angeles The Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular
Pasadena Playhouse (12/14-12/23)
LEWIS AND TOLKIEN in Los Angeles LEWIS AND TOLKIEN
Actors Co-op Theatre (10/27-12/10)
Mozart's Mozart's "Prague" Symphony
Walt Disney Concert Hall (1/06-1/07)
Clue in Los Angeles Clue
Ahmanson Theatre (7/30-8/25)
Green Umbrella Series: March 19 Phillip Glass Etudes in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: March 19 Phillip Glass Etudes
Walt Disney Concert Hall (3/19-3/19)
70, GIRLS, 70 in Los Angeles 70, GIRLS, 70
Lonny Chapman Theatre (11/10-12/17)
Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue in Los Angeles Cori Cable Kidder's Holiday Spectaular: A 1940s Christmas Revue
Sierra Madre Playhouse (11/24-12/23)
Ain't Misbehavin' in Los Angeles Ain't Misbehavin'
The Richard & Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center (10/18-11/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You