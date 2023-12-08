Photos: First Look At A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS At Laguna Playhouse

Laguna Playhouse and Lythgoe Family Productions present A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, written by Kris Lythgoe, directed by Bonnie Lythgoe, musical direction by Andy Street, and choreography by Becca Sweitzer. See photos from the production.

A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS will begin performances on Thursday, December 7; (with a press opening on Friday, December 8 at 7:00 pm); and runs through Friday, December 29 at the Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road in Laguna Beach.

Starring Joely Fisher (“Ellen,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Sally Bowles” in Cabaret on Broadway, dir: Sam Mendes) starring as “The Baroness,” Veronica Dunne (Disney’s “KC Undercover,” “Roxie Hart” in Chicago on Broadway) starring as “Cinderella,” Jennifer Leigh Warren starring as “The Fairy Godmother,” (Little Shop of Horrors, Big River, both on Broadway), and Ben Giroux starring as “Buttons,” (“Nate” in “Big Nate,” “Rick & Morty”) in



This holiday season, put on your glass slippers and join us for our annual Lythgoe Family Panto, A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS! Based on the traditional British panto, where the audiences' participation is part of the show, expect a hilarious, heartwarming evening full of song, dance and holiday merriment! In A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS, the timeless rags to riches story of a young girl meeting her prince gets an exciting holiday makeover. A wild, wacky, and interactive holiday event, A CINDERELLA CHRISTMAS sets the age-old fairytale of Cinderella to modern music, with a comical twist and incredible magic! Featuring songs like “9 to 5” by Dolly Parton and “When You Believe” by Whitney Houston, this year’s Panto promises to be the very best!