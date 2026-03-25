Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN At A Noise Within
Directed by JULIA RODRIGUEZ-ELLIOTT, the production features GEOFF ELLIOTT as Willy Loman and DEBORAH STRANG as Linda, with performances running through April 19 at A Noise Within, part of the 2025-26 'Songs from the Volcano' season.
Now in previews, Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork “Death of a Salesman” opens this Saturday at A Noise Within in a visceral new production directed by co-artistic director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and starring co-artistic director Geoff Elliott as Willy Loman opposite longtime ANW resident artist Deborah Strang as his wife, Linda. Check out the photos, below.
Taking on the roles of the Loman sons, Biff and Happy, are David Kepner and Ian Littleworth. The cast also features Jacob Cherry, Bert Emmett, Rachel K. Han, Kasey Mahaffy, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Dominique Razón and Michael Uribes.
A prime example of A Noise Within’s 2025-26 “Songs from the Volcano” theme, Death of a Salesman unfolds over a single, combustible 24-hour period in the life of an American family on the brink. Aging salesman Willy Loman has spent his life chasing the promise of success, believing that charisma and ambition would guarantee prosperity and respect. But as financial pressures mount and his career collapses into obsolescence, the widening gap between Willy’s dreams and reality threatens to consume him and everyone he loves.
Performances continue through April 19. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.
Photo Credit: Craig Schwartz
David Kepner and Ian Littleworth
Geoff Elliott, David Kepner, Ian Littleworth
Geoff Elliott and Deborah Strang
Geoff Elliott, David Nevell, David Kepner
David Kepner, Geoff Elliott, Deborah Strang and Ian Littleworth
David Kepner, Geoff Elliott, Deborah Strang and Ian Littleworth
Geoff Elliott and Deborah Strang
Michael Uribes and Geoff Elliott
Ian Litttleworth, Kasey Mahaffy, David Kepner
Ian Littleworth, Deborah Strang, Kasey Mahaffy, Geoff Elliott, David Kepner
Geoff Elliott, center, and ensemble
Kasey Mahaffy and Geoff Elliott
David Kepner and Ian Littleworth
David Kepner. Geoff Elliott, Ian Littleworth Background: Deborah Strang, Kasey Mahaffy
David Kepner. Geoff Elliott, Ian Littleworth
Deborah Strang. Ian Littleworth, David Nevell and Geoff Elliott
Kasey Mahaffy, Bert Emmett, Deborah Strang, David Kepner and Ian Littleworth
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