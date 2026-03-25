Photos: DEATH OF A SALESMAN At A Noise Within

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Now in previews, Arthur Miller’s Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork “Death of a Salesman” opens this Saturday at A Noise Within in a visceral new production directed by co-artistic director Julia Rodriguez-Elliott and starring co-artistic director Geoff Elliott as Willy Loman opposite longtime ANW resident artist Deborah Strang as his wife, Linda. Check out the photos, below.

Taking on the roles of the Loman sons, Biff and Happy, are David Kepner and Ian Littleworth. The cast also features Jacob Cherry, Bert Emmett, Rachel K. Han, Kasey Mahaffy, Cassandra Marie Murphy, David Nevell, Dominique Razón and Michael Uribes.

A prime example of A Noise Within’s 2025-26 “Songs from the Volcano” theme, Death of a Salesman unfolds over a single, combustible 24-hour period in the life of an American family on the brink. Aging salesman Willy Loman has spent his life chasing the promise of success, believing that charisma and ambition would guarantee prosperity and respect. But as financial pressures mount and his career collapses into obsolescence, the widening gap between Willy’s dreams and reality threatens to consume him and everyone he loves.



Performances continue through April 19. For more information, go to www.anoisewithin.org.