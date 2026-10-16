Photos: Benjamin Beilman to Perform Barber and Brahms at Pasadena Classical Season

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Pasadena Symphony and Pops will open its Classical Music season with a program featuring violinist Benjamin Beilman performing Barber's Violin Concerto alongside Brahms' Symphony No. 1. The concert, titled Brahms Symphony No. 1, takes place October 24 at 2pm & 8pm, with Brett Mitchell conducting.

The program also includes Joan Tower's Made in America. Beilman, winner of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, has been praised as 'monstrously talented' by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 626-793-7172 or through the Pasadena Symphony and Pops box office.

Beethoven Symphony No. 7 — November 14, 2026. Brett Mitchell, conductor; Michael Kaufman, cello. Program: Carlos Simon Fate Now Conquers; Elgar Cello Concerto; Beethoven Symphony No. 7.

Holiday Candlelight — December 11 & 12, 2026. Brett Mitchell, conductor; Nicole Parker, vocalist; Los Angeles Children's Chorus; Donald Brinegar Singers; LA Bronze Handbell Ensemble.

Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2 — February 13, 2027. Brett Mitchell, conductor; Clayton Stephenson, piano. Program: Jennifer Higdon blue cathedral; Stravinsky Suite from The Firebird; Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2.

Vivaldi Four Seasons — March 20, 2026. Brett Mitchell, conductor; Simone Porter, violin. Program: Bach Brandenburg Concerto No. 3; Stravinsky Dumbarton Oaks; Vivaldi The Four Seasons.

Tchaikovsky & Shostakovich — May 1, 2027. Brett Mitchell, conductor; Paul Huang, violin. Program: Kevin Puts Millennium Canons; Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto; Shostakovich Symphony No. 5.

Artists and programming subject to change. Tickets for the season are available through Pasadena Symphony and Pops.













Benjamin Beilman performs Kreisler with Tokyo Symphony Orchestra. UPCOMING CONCERTS



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