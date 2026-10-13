 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at The Porters of Hellsgate

The production marks the 38th step toward completing the Shakespeare canon, with the company concluding its journey in January with ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER.

By:

The Porters of Hellsgate's production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT begins previews this Friday October 16th, with an official opening on Sunday, October 18th. The production will close November 1st.

AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by the Porters' Artistic Director, Will Block. Assistant Direction provided by Kaite Brandt, and Stage Management by Mackenzie Simon.

The production features an original score from Mina Bloom, with an additional composition of "Under the Greenwood Tree" by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.

The company is led by Julia Manis as Rosalind and Riley Shanahan as Orlando, with supporting performances by Dana DeRuyck as Celia, Tiago Santos as Oliver, Gus Krieger as Touchstone, Kyle T. Hester as Charles/Corin/Jacques de Boys, Cindy Nguyen as Le Beau/Phoebe, Edwin Zha as Silvius, Nicole Ledoux as Audrey, Ted Barton as the Dukes, Will Block as Jacques, and Thomas Bigley as Adam/William.

AS YOU LIKE IT is the 38th production in the company's journey towards finishing the canon. That journey will conclude in January when the company produces ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in a rotating repertory.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS

CLUB27 in Los Angeles CLUB27
Jaxx Theatre (10/01-10/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Crone Creed in Los Angeles Crone Creed
El Portal Theatre (9/30-10/17)
The Cottage in Los Angeles The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Woof in Los Angeles Woof
Odyssey Theatre (10/03-11/08)
A Killer Night in Studio City in Los Angeles A Killer Night in Studio City
Vitello's (9/06-10/31) VIDEOS
Adam Pascal in Los Angeles Adam Pascal
Feinstein's at the Nikko (10/23-10/24) VIDEOS
CHAÏR in Los Angeles CHAÏR
The Elysian Theater (10/17-10/17)
Catch Me If You Can in Los Angeles Catch Me If You Can
Colony Theatre (9/17-10/18) PHOTOS
EVITA in Los Angeles EVITA
Valverde Annex (10/17-10/25) PHOTOS VIDEOS
Hamilton (Angelica Company) in Los Angeles Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Pantages Theatre (7/28-8/29)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets