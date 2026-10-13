Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at The Porters of Hellsgate
The production marks the 38th step toward completing the Shakespeare canon, with the company concluding its journey in January with ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER.
The Porters of Hellsgate's production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT begins previews this Friday October 16th, with an official opening on Sunday, October 18th. The production will close November 1st.
AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by the Porters' Artistic Director, Will Block. Assistant Direction provided by Kaite Brandt, and Stage Management by Mackenzie Simon.
The production features an original score from Mina Bloom, with an additional composition of "Under the Greenwood Tree" by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.
The company is led by Julia Manis as Rosalind and Riley Shanahan as Orlando, with supporting performances by Dana DeRuyck as Celia, Tiago Santos as Oliver, Gus Krieger as Touchstone, Kyle T. Hester as Charles/Corin/Jacques de Boys, Cindy Nguyen as Le Beau/Phoebe, Edwin Zha as Silvius, Nicole Ledoux as Audrey, Ted Barton as the Dukes, Will Block as Jacques, and Thomas Bigley as Adam/William.
AS YOU LIKE IT is the 38th production in the company's journey towards finishing the canon. That journey will conclude in January when the company produces ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in a rotating repertory.
The Company of AS YOU LIKE IT
Dana DeRuyck, Julia Manis, Riley Shanahan, Kyle T. Hester
Julia Manis, Ted Barton
Riley Shanahan, Julia Manis, Dana DeRuyck
Julia Manis, Dana DeRuyck
Cindy Nguyen, Ted Barton, Edwin Zha
Will Block, Nicole Ledoux
Julia Manis
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