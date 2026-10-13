Photos: AS YOU LIKE IT at The Porters of Hellsgate

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The Porters of Hellsgate's production of Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT begins previews this Friday October 16th, with an official opening on Sunday, October 18th. The production will close November 1st.

AS YOU LIKE IT is directed by the Porters' Artistic Director, Will Block. Assistant Direction provided by Kaite Brandt, and Stage Management by Mackenzie Simon.

The production features an original score from Mina Bloom, with an additional composition of "Under the Greenwood Tree" by Weezer's Rivers Cuomo.

The company is led by Julia Manis as Rosalind and Riley Shanahan as Orlando, with supporting performances by Dana DeRuyck as Celia, Tiago Santos as Oliver, Gus Krieger as Touchstone, Kyle T. Hester as Charles/Corin/Jacques de Boys, Cindy Nguyen as Le Beau/Phoebe, Edwin Zha as Silvius, Nicole Ledoux as Audrey, Ted Barton as the Dukes, Will Block as Jacques, and Thomas Bigley as Adam/William.

AS YOU LIKE IT is the 38th production in the company's journey towards finishing the canon. That journey will conclude in January when the company produces ANTONY AND CLEOPATRA and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM in a rotating repertory.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 01 Hrs 52 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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