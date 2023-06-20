Photos: 40th Anniversary Production Of LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE Now Open On Fountain Theatre Outdoor Stage

Directed by Hannah Wolf, performances opened over the weekend and will continue through August 27.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Welcome to Bluefish Cove! The Fountain Theatre has transformed the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage into an beachfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” by Jane Chambers. Directed by Hannah Wolf, performances opened over the weekend and will continue through August 27.

Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. A landmark in lesbian history, this heartfelt play is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope.

Check out the photos, below.

For information and to purchase tickets, go to www.FountainTheatre.com.

Photo Credits: Ken Sawyer Photography, Frank Ishman and the Fountain Theatre

Photos: 40th Anniversary Production Of LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE Now Open On Fountain Theatre Outdoor Stage

Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, Stasha Surdyke
Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, Stasha Surdyke

Tamika Katon-Donegal, Stasha Surdyke, Sarah Scott Davis
Tamika Katon-Donegal, Stasha Surdyke, Sarah Scott Davis

Nicole Messier, Stasha Surdyke, Sarah Scott Davis, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Stephanie Pardi and Ellen D. Williams
Nicole Messier, Stasha Surdyke, Sarah Scott Davis, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Stephanie Pardi and Ellen D. Williams 

Noelle Messier and Ann Sonneville
Noelle Messier and Ann Sonneville

Lindsay LaVanchy and Ann Sonneville
Lindsay LaVanchy and Ann Sonneville

Lindsay LaVanchy and Ellen D. Williams
Lindsay LaVanchy and Ellen D. Williams

Sarah Scott Davis and Ann Sonneville
Sarah Scott Davis and Ann Sonneville 


Stephanie Pardi and Stasha Surdyke 

Stasha Surdyke and Stephanie Pardi
Stasha Surdyke and Stephanie Pardi

Lindsay LaVanchy
Lindsay LaVanchy 

Last Summer at Bluefish Cove performing on the Fountain's outdoor stage
Last Summer at Bluefish Cove performing on the Fountain's outdoor stage 

Last Summer at Bluefish Cove performing on the Fountain's outdoor stage 

Stephanie Pardi
Stephanie Pardi

Lindsay LaVanchy and Ann Sonneville
Lindsay LaVanchy and Ann Sonneville 


 



