Photos: 40th Anniversary Production Of LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE Now Open On Fountain Theatre Outdoor Stage

Welcome to Bluefish Cove! The Fountain Theatre has transformed the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage into an beachfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove” by Jane Chambers. Directed by Hannah Wolf, performances opened over the weekend and will continue through August 27.



Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. A landmark in lesbian history, this heartfelt play is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope.



Check out the photos, below.



