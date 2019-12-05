Photo Flash: First Look at Matthew Bourne's SWAN LAKE at the Ahmanson

Swan Lake runs December 3, 2019 - January 5, 2020 at the Ahmanson Theater.

Retaining the iconic elements of the original production loved by millions around the world, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set & costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) will create an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production.

Thrilling, audacious, witty, and emotive, this Swan Lake is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble, which shattered conventions, turned tradition upside down, and took the dance world by storm. Collecting over 30 international accolades including an Olivier Award in the UK and three Tonys® on Broadway, Matthew Bourne's powerful interpretation of Tchaikovsky's masterpiece is a passionate and contemporary Swan Lake for our times.

