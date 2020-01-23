Photo Flash: First Look At Eric B. Anthony As An Older Michael Jackson In FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE

Award-winning playwright/filmmaker Julien Nitzberg's new stage musical FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL FABLE ABOUT MICHAEL JACKSON AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE, featuring 20 original, meticulously built Japanese Bunraku-inspired puppets designed by Robin Walsh, today gave BROADWAY WORLD an exclusive first look at Eric B. Anthony as the older Michael Jackson.

In this photo by Patrick Lee, Anthony as the older Michael Jackson is depicted publicly for the first time as the Jackson character confronts his all-controlling glove (Jerry Minor).

Addressing in song the draconian influences of religion and homophobia on a young Michael Jackson, FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE begins its six-week run this weekend as the inaugural production of the Carl Sagan-Ann Druyan Theater on the ground floor of the Center For Inquiry on West Temple Street at Rampart, adjacent to Hollywood and DTLA.

Tickets and more: www.fortheloveofaglove.com





