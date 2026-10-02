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Phil Lord and Chris Miller to Headline State of the Story Conference in NYC

The October 4 event will also feature John Patrick Shanley, Kenneth Lonergan, Alexander Dinelaris and more.

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Storytelling360 has revealed that Academy Award-winning filmmakers Phil Lord and Chris Miller — the duo behind Amazon MGM Studios’ box office hit Project Hail Mary, which drew in $684 million worldwide — will sit for a keynote conversation as the headliners of the “State of the Story Conference,” returning to New York City on Sunday, October 4, at the Directors Guild Theater.

The previously announced conference line up also includes: John Patrick Shanley (Academy Award Winner, Moonstruck), Kenneth Lonergan (Academy Award Winner, Manchester by the Sea), Alexander Dinelaris (Academy Award Winner, Birdman), Geoffrey Fletcher (Academy Award Winner, Precious), Soo Hugh (Peabody Winner, Pachinko), Sam Esmail (Emmy Nominee, Mr. Robot), Meredith Scardino (4x Emmy Winner, Girls5eva), Kailey Marsh (Variety New Leader, The Blood List), Craig Gering (CAA) and Mary Pender (WME).

Founded in 2025 by industry veteran Zack Gutin, Storytelling360 celebrates the most accomplished storytellers in film and television by spotlighting them through live events. Storytelling360 partners with charitable organizations in the arts to donate significant portions of proceeds. Every event is available to the public and accessible online via the Storytelling360 All Access Membership. 

The series has taken place in Los Angeles at the Writers Guild Theater, New York City at the Directors Guild Theater and London at the British Film Institute featuring over 75 award winning filmmakers including: Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman), Tony Kushner (Pulitzer Prize Winner, 4x Oscar Nominee, Lincoln), Marta Kauffman (Friends), Eric Roth (Oscar Winner, Forrest Gump), Michael Arndt (Oscar Winner, Little Miss Sunshine), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Cord Jefferson (Academy Award Winner, American Fiction), Diablo Cody (Academy Award Winner, Juno), GRAHAM MOORE (Academy Award Winner, The Imitation Game), Nia Vardalos (Academy Award Nominee, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Sir Stephen Frears (Oscar Nominee, BAFTA & Emmy Winner), Richard Gadd (3x Emmy Winner, Baby Reindeer), Gurinder Chadha, OBE (Golden Globe Nominee, Bend it Like Beckham), along with others.

Storytelling360 is supported by Final Draft, global chapters of Women in Film & TV and other industry sponsors. Event information is available on www.Storytelling360.com

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