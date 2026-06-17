Patti LuPone, Samantha Bee, and More Set For Carpenter Center 2026-2027 Season
The Long Beach venue will also feature Elizabeth Gilbert, Adam Kinzinger, and Bilal in the upcoming season.
The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at California State University, Long Beach announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring dazzling performances, powerful storytelling, vibrant dance, music, and more. The season opens in September 2026 and runs through May 2027. Current series subscribers enjoy early renewals and ticket access beginning June 15. Single tickets and new series subscriptions go on sale July 15. Tickets to see Bilal on Sept. 24 are on sale today at the Center's website, www.carpenterarts.org.
“Our 2026-2027 Season is one of our most diverse seasons yet, featuring twenty-seven fabulous artists,” says Executive Director Megan Kline. “We've also kept our existing subscription pricing and tiered pricing to make live entertainment affordable for everyone. I can't wait for our arts community to enjoy virtuosic performances, transformative dance, intimate cabaret, and thrilling music—all at their doorstep.”
This season's offerings include author Elizabeth Gilbert, whose memoir Eat, Pray, Love became an international phenomenon; former U.S. Representative and January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger; Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee; Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bilal; and three-time Tony Award winner and Broadway star Patti LuPone.
The season also features internationally recognized dance companies Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana and MOMIX, as well as family-friendly shows, including The All New Wizard of Oz on Ice. The Center's main stage hosts tributes to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Grateful Dead, and Paul McCartney, while the Center's intimate Cabaret Stage brings vocalists Tierney Sutton and Stella Cole, trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, and the duo of Ann Hampton Callaway and Niki Haris.
The entire season lineup, including shows in the Center's Spotlight Series and Arts for Life Community Connections concerts, is listed below.
Parking remains $10 for all shows in the Center's new and even more accessible parking lot (G12), less than a mile from the 405 and only steps from the theater. The bus stop at Atherton & McNab SE (Bus 173) is a minute's walk from the theater, for easy public transportation.
September 2026
Sept. 19 — An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert
Sept. 24 — Bilal (with opener Yaya Bey)
Sept. 27 — Live from Laurel Canyon Presents: CSNY – Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young
Sept. 30 — Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman
October 2026
Oct. 1 — Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman
Oct. 2 — Gretchen Parlato
Oct. 4 — The Doo Wop Project: Echoes of the Street
Oct. 16 — Mumu Fresh
Oct. 24 — Sa Dance Company: RISE
December 2026
Dec. 4 — Pacífico Dance Company
Dec. 6 — Forever Tango
Dec. 9–10 — Christmas Dreaming with Stella Cole
Dec. 11 — Nella
Dec. 12 — David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown featuring Courtney Fortune
January 2027
Jan. 24 — Splintered Sunlight: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead
Jan. 30 — An Evening with Adam Kinzinger
Jan. 31 — Jazz at Lincoln Center presents World on a String featuring Kate Kortum and David Marino
Date TBA — Samantha Bee
February 2027
Feb. 6 — Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo
March 2027
- Mar. 10–11 — Bria Skonberg Quintet
- Mar. 14 — The All New Wizard of Oz on Ice
- Mar. 18 — Patti LuPone: Songs from a Hat
- Mar. 20 — Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana: Quinto Elemento
- Mar. 21 — Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney
- Mar. 26 — Tien Hsieh
- Mar. 27 — An Evening with Jen Hatmaker
May 2027
May 2 — MOMIX: Botanica
May 5–6 — Ann Hampton Callaway and Niki Haris
|
The Most Happy Fella
North Coast Repertory Theatre (6/03-6/28)
|
A Haunting Revue II
Impro Theatre (6/06-6/26) PHOTOS
|
Bus People – A Hilarious & Optimistic Take on L.A. Public Transit
The Actors Company (6/06-6/28)
|
MISS MAGNOLIA BEAUMONT GOES TO PROVINCETOWN
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Davidson/Valentini Theatre (6/17-6/28) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
Mike Blaha: Pivotal Nomad
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/24)
|
My Life is a Sonnet
Broadwater Studio (6/07-6/27)
|
STRAITJACKET SIRENS
The Three Clubs (6/01-6/30)
|
The Show Has Been Cancelled (Due to the End of The World)
Broadwater Second Stage (6/16-6/27)
|
NewGen Jewels
MA (12/04-12/04)
|
Alice in Wonderland by International Ballet Stars in Long Beach, CA!
Long Beach Terrace Theater (4/24-4/24)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW