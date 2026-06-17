Patti LuPone, Samantha Bee, and More Set For Carpenter Center 2026-2027 Season

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Richard and Karen Carpenter Performing Arts Center at California State University, Long Beach announced its 2026–2027 season, featuring dazzling performances, powerful storytelling, vibrant dance, music, and more. The season opens in September 2026 and runs through May 2027. Current series subscribers enjoy early renewals and ticket access beginning June 15. Single tickets and new series subscriptions go on sale July 15. Tickets to see Bilal on Sept. 24 are on sale today at the Center's website, www.carpenterarts.org.

“Our 2026-2027 Season is one of our most diverse seasons yet, featuring twenty-seven fabulous artists,” says Executive Director Megan Kline. “We've also kept our existing subscription pricing and tiered pricing to make live entertainment affordable for everyone. I can't wait for our arts community to enjoy virtuosic performances, transformative dance, intimate cabaret, and thrilling music—all at their doorstep.”

This season's offerings include author Elizabeth Gilbert, whose memoir Eat, Pray, Love became an international phenomenon; former U.S. Representative and January 6 Committee member Adam Kinzinger; Emmy Award-winning comedian Samantha Bee; Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Bilal; and three-time Tony Award winner and Broadway star Patti LuPone.

The season also features internationally recognized dance companies Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana and MOMIX, as well as family-friendly shows, including The All New Wizard of Oz on Ice. The Center's main stage hosts tributes to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, the Grateful Dead, and Paul McCartney, while the Center's intimate Cabaret Stage brings vocalists Tierney Sutton and Stella Cole, trumpeter and vocalist Bria Skonberg, and the duo of Ann Hampton Callaway and Niki Haris.

The entire season lineup, including shows in the Center's Spotlight Series and Arts for Life Community Connections concerts, is listed below.

Parking remains $10 for all shows in the Center's new and even more accessible parking lot (G12), less than a mile from the 405 and only steps from the theater. The bus stop at Atherton & McNab SE (Bus 173) is a minute's walk from the theater, for easy public transportation.

September 2026

Sept. 19 — An Evening with Elizabeth Gilbert

Sept. 24 — Bilal (with opener Yaya Bey)

Sept. 27 — Live from Laurel Canyon Presents: CSNY – Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

Sept. 30 — Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman

October 2026

Oct. 1 — Tierney Sutton & Tamir Hendelman

Oct. 2 — Gretchen Parlato

Oct. 4 — The Doo Wop Project: Echoes of the Street

Oct. 16 — Mumu Fresh

Oct. 24 — Sa Dance Company: RISE

December 2026

Dec. 4 — Pacífico Dance Company

Dec. 6 — Forever Tango

Dec. 9–10 — Christmas Dreaming with Stella Cole

Dec. 11 — Nella

Dec. 12 — David Benoit Christmas Tribute to Charlie Brown featuring Courtney Fortune

January 2027

Jan. 24 — Splintered Sunlight: A Tribute to the Grateful Dead

Jan. 30 — An Evening with Adam Kinzinger

Jan. 31 — Jazz at Lincoln Center presents World on a String featuring Kate Kortum and David Marino

Date TBA — Samantha Bee

February 2027

Feb. 6 — Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo

March 2027

May 2027

May 2 — MOMIX: Botanica

Need more Los Angeles Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...