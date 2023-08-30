Patricia Milton's Comedy THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION Comes to Central Works

Performances run October 12 - November 12.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October Photo 2 LA CAGE Returns With Cheyenne Jackson and Ada Vox in October
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Patricia Milton's Comedy THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION Comes to Central Works

Central Works 2023 Season concludes with the comedy THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION, written by the award-winning playwright in residence Patricia Milton  (Oct 14–Nov 12, previews Oct 12 & 13), with this timely satire in which Artificial Intelligence meets Authentic Misconduct. 

“I’ve been interested in AI ever since I noticed using GPS has led to my inability to navigate my own car,” remarks resident playwright Patrica Milton. “As we adopt AI more and more, what other human faculties might get weaker?” 

In Milton’s new comedy THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION, Kamiri is the newly-hired Chief Ethics Officer of a mega-tech company named Bubble, where Artificial Intelligence promises to open up a whole new world of technological possibilities. But when Kamiri discovers that Bubble is developing a new wearable device intended to guide users in their day-to-day ethical decisions, she finds herself in an ethical dilemma of her own. Will she risk her job in order to do the right thing?  What is the right thing to do? Oh, and her boss is an ex-lover. What does Artificial Intelligence have to say about that? The production is directed by Gary Graves with a cast that features Chelsea Bearce, Louel Señores, Michael Tuton and Jan Zvaifler. THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION plays Thur & Fri at 8pm, Sat at 7pm & Sun at 5pm (previews Oct 12 & 13).  More info: centralworks.org

“Just as AI hype hits a fever pitch, I’ve noticed Big Tech companies laying off or firing the bulk of their AI Ethics teams,” comments playwright Patrica Milton. “Ousted Google AI Ethics Officer, Timnit Gebru, has said, ‘I’m not worried about machines taking over the world. I’m worried about groupthink, insularity, and arrogance in the AI community. Who will regulate this rapidly expanding technology, whose own developers admit they don’t understand how it works?’ Milton continues, “These concerns led me to write the play. It’s not a bots-gone-rogue tale, but rather a satirical comedy that examines developer bias, self-actualizing cars, and the idea of turning over all our decisions to an ethics-trained wearable. After all, what could go wrong?”

THE ENGINE OF OUR DISRUPTION is developed with the Central Works Writers Workshop, an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012.  Three times yearly, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions.This Central Works Method plays bring together writer, actors and director at the very outset of the playwriting process. In a supportive workshop environment, group research and collective brainstorming contribute to the entire development of the script.

Patricia Milton (playwright) is Resident Playwright at Central Works, and her plays have been produced around the world. Her productions at Central Works include Bamboozled (Outstanding Production, East Bay, and Outstanding Ensemble, Theatre Bay Area), Hearts of Palm, Reduction in Force, The Victorian Ladies' Detective Collective (BroadwayWorld Critics Choice "Best of Maine" 2022, at The Public Theater) and Escape from the Asylum (Outstanding Production, 2022, SF Bay Area Theatre Critics Circle). Enemies: Foreign and Domestic was awarded Outstanding World Premiere Play by Theatre Bay Area. Her audio plays are Bystanders (Central Works) and The Law of Attraction (New Conservatory Theater Center, San Francisco). Without Mercy was commissioned and produced by Off-Broadway West. Her comedy Believers was produced in San Francisco (Wily West Productions) and ran for three years in Istanbul, Turkey. She is a former Regional Representative for the Dramatists Guild and former President, Playwrights Center of San Francisco.

Gary Graves (director) has been a resident playwright and company co-director at Central Works since 1998. He has been a part of developing 72 world premiere productions with the company, many of which he has either written and/or directed. Some of the other productions he has directed for the company include The Dignity Circle, Dreaming in Cuban, The Lady Matador’s Hotel, King of Cuba, Bamboozled, Chekhov’s WARD 6, Into the Beautiful North, and Machiavelli’s The Prince. He directed the company’s first collaboratively developed script, Roux, written by Samantha King and produced at the Berkeley City Club in 1997. He also leads the Central Works Playwriting Program, and he teaches playwriting year-round at the Berkeley Rep School of Theater.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Mission Opera Presents The West Coast Premiere of GIRONDINES Photo
Mission Opera Presents The West Coast Premiere of GIRONDINES

On October 28 and 29, Mission Opera will present the West Coast Premiere of Girondines, by Kirsten C. Kunkle (librettist) and Sarah Van Sciver (composer) at Canyon High School Performing Arts Center. Weaving together six French Revolution women's true stories, Girondines combines elements of theater, film, dance, fine art, literature, music, and the macabre to capture the tragedy, sacrifice, and eerie intrigue these remarkable heroines experienced during their lives.

2
Musical Theatre Guild Announces Casting For Stephen Sondheims FOLLIES Photo
Musical Theatre Guild Announces Casting For Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

Musical Theatre Guild, a Southern California theatre institution for over a quarter century, has announced casting for its upcoming production of FOLLIES. Stephen Sondheim's classic 1971 musical reflecting the collapse of American innocence and naivete in the post-Kennedy years, will take place on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center's Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

3
Casa Romantica Announces Details For 21st Annual Toast To The Casa THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLY Photo
Casa Romantica Announces Details For 21st Annual Toast To The Casa THE GOLDEN AGE OF HOLLYWOOD

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, San Clemente's premiere cultural destination, will host its 21st annual Toast to the Casa at the Casino San Clemente on Saturday, September 30th, 2023.

4
Interview: Chris Winfields Keeping His Tool Belt On for ROOM SERVICE Photo
Interview: Chris Winfield's Keeping His Tool Belt On for ROOM SERVICE

Next up for The Group Rep, John Murray and Allen Boretz’ zany comedy Room Service opening September 8, 2023, at their Lonny Chapman Theatre. Mareli Mitchel-Shields directs the large cast of Fox Carney, Joe Clabby, Joseph Eastburn, Tommy Jacobs, Jessica Kent, Sam Logan, Will Maizel, Matthew McLaughlin, Jackie Shearn, Bonnie Snyder, Axel Truitt, Sal Valletta, Grant Velarde, Timothy Willard and Chris Winfield. Chris graciously put down his hammer to answer a few of my queries.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse Video VIDEO: Go Inside the Rehearsal Room of EVERY BRILLIANT THING at The Geffen Playhouse
Inside Kids Night on Broadway Video
Inside Kids Night on Broadway
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Video
Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award Video
Victoria Clark Reveals How Her Son Broke Her Tony Award
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# John Legend Featuring Orchestra & Gospel Choir on Sept 23rd
Hollywood Bowl (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hollywood Blockbusters
LA County Arboretum (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La La Land In Concert
Los Angeles State Historic Park (9/16-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pink Floyd Tribute by Which One’s Pink
The Canyon – Agoura Hills (1/27-1/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre Ensemble (8/18-10/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You