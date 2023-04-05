Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ParaPod Awards Present First-Ever Honors To Paranormal Content Creators

Awards were presented to podcasts and their hosts, documentary filmmakers, and television shows and personalities from across the genre.

Apr. 05, 2023  

ParaPod Awards Present First-Ever Honors To Paranormal Content Creators

On Saturday, April 1, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia, the ParaPod Awards claimed a little corner of the awards season for themselves, being the first to honor the influencers and content creators working in the paranormal genre. The awards, which were the closing event of the two-day ParaPod Festival, were presented to podcasts and their hosts, documentary filmmakers, and television shows and personalities from across the genre.

"The mainstream awards seem to skip over paranormal content," says ParaPod founder Tony Sweet. "However, it takes no less time, skill, and talent to cover our genre than it does any other. So, why not create an awards platform to celebrate these brilliant individuals?"

Actress and podcaster Jillian Clare (Days of Our Lives, Alien Abduction) was on hand to present the podcast and documentary category awards.

From the podcasters who submitted their content for consideration, three top selections in each category were judged for the winning spot. The winners of the ParaPod Podcast Awards are:

  • In the category of Best UFO Podcast: UFO Chronicles Podcast

  • In the category of Best True Crime Podcast: Heart Starts Pounding

  • In the category of Best Ghost Podcast: Ghost Town

  • In the category of Best Spiritual/Psychic Podcast: The Colby Rebel Show

  • In the category of Best Podcast Host(s): Kaelyn Moore

  • And in the category of Podcast of the Year: Heart Starts Pounding

Documentary filmmakers from around the world submitted their short-form and feature-length paranormal films via FilmFreeway.com to be rated by a panel of judges. The winners of the ParaPod Film Festival Awards are:

  • Best Short Paranormal Documentary: The Conspiratologist, directed by Stephen Bradford and Justin Jay Jones (USA).

  • Best Feature Paranormal Documentary: Accidental Truth - UFO Revelations, directed by Ron James (USA)

Audiences of the Truth Be Told Paranormal podcast series, the official media partner of the event, were polled on social media to submit and vote for their favorite, paranormal television shows and personalities in several categories. The winners of the ParaPod Audience Poll Awards are:

  • In the category of Best UFO Series: Ancient Aliens

  • In the category of Best Nonfiction Ghost Series: Kindred Spirits

  • In the category of Best Cryptid Investigation Series: Destination Truth

  • In the category of Best TV Psychic Medium: Patti Negri

  • And in the category of Best Paranormal Host: Giorgio Tsoukalos

The winners all received a handsome, custom-created ParaPod Award. Podcast and filmmaker winners will be offered a non-exclusive contract to air their content on the ParaPod TV Roku channel. The winner of the Best Feature Paranormal Documentary also received a sponsored one-year subscription to WriterDuet Pro.

Additionally, the festival presented a Media Legend Award to Emmy and Peabody-award- winning investigative journalist Linda Moulton Howe, who has covered UFO and disclosure topics for over forty years and has become one of the most recognized names in the paranormal genre. Best-selling author and producer Billy Carson was the recipient of the Pioneer Award for his work in bringing paranormal content into the mainstream.



HADESTOWN to Return to Los Angeles for the Ahmansons 2023-2024 Season Photo
HADESTOWN to Return to Los Angeles for the Ahmanson's 2023-2024 Season
“Hadestown” will return to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre’s 2023-2024 Season. See performance dates, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Applications Now Open For A Transparent Musical Observerships Program Photo
Applications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships Program
Early-career individuals who identify as trans, nonbinary, or as gender-expansive that are curious about pursuing a career in live theatre are encouraged to apply for Center Theatre Group's Observership program.
Kids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During LAM Kids Summer Camps Photo
Kids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During LAM Kids Summer Camps
Laguna Art Museum has announced its upcoming summer camps, Cruising California Camp in June and Curating Creativity Camp in July, offering a unique and enriching opportunity for children to explore their creativity and imagination through the world of art.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents An Evening Wi Photo
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents An Evening With Megan Hilty
Broadway and television star Megan Hilty comes to Pepperdine for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.

More Hot Stories For You


Applications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships ProgramApplications Now Open For 'A Transparent Musical' Observerships Program
April 5, 2023

Early-career individuals who identify as trans, nonbinary, or as gender-expansive that are curious about pursuing a career in live theatre are encouraged to apply for Center Theatre Group's Observership program.
Kids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During LAM Kids Summer CampsKids Take Over Laguna Art Museum During LAM Kids Summer Camps
April 5, 2023

Laguna Art Museum has announced its upcoming summer camps, Cruising California Camp in June and Curating Creativity Camp in July, offering a unique and enriching opportunity for children to explore their creativity and imagination through the world of art.
The Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents An Evening With Megan HiltyThe Lisa Smith Wengler Center For The Arts At Pepperdine University Presents An Evening With Megan Hilty
April 5, 2023

Broadway and television star Megan Hilty comes to Pepperdine for a one-night-only performance on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8 p.m.
Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield in PRIN at Theatre 40 This MonthJuliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield in PRIN at Theatre 40 This Month
April 5, 2023

The egocentric and eccentric heroine of this play is principal of a teachers' college in England. She fights with every fiber of her being against mediocrity in public education and in the world in general.
Theatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre PlayhouseTheatre 360 Presents THE TEMPEST At Sierra Madre Playhouse
April 4, 2023

Join Theatre 360's talented teens as they set sail for Shakespeare's enchanted island! This production is the result of a collaborative process between the students, 360 teaching artist and dramaturg Melissa Booey, and director Elyse Mirto.
share