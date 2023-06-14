Pacific Resident Theatre Extends The Run Of Durang's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE Through July 2

This hilarious and touching production is Christopher Durang's homage to the humor of Chekhov.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

Pacific Resident Theatre extends the run of Durang's VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE through July 2, 2023.

Winner of the Tony Award for Best Play and the N.Y. Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, this hilarious and touching production is Christopher Durang's homage to the humor of Chekhov. Set in idyllic Bucks County, Pennsylvania, it presents the problems, aspirations, and dreams of three aging siblings who hope for a better tomorrow in this rib-tickling and poignant play.

Christopher Durang (Playwright) won a Tony Award (“Best Play” 2013) for Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike. He received Obie Awards for Sister Mary Ignatius, The Marriage of Bette and Boo, Betty's Summer Vacation, and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Book of a Musical for A History of the American Film. Durang has been awarded numerous fellowships and high-profile grants including a Guggenheim, a Rockefeller, the CBS Playwriting Fellowship, the Lecomte du Nouy Foundation grant, and the Kenyon Festival Theatre Playwriting Prize. He is a member of the Dramatists Guild Council and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama for Miss Witherspoon. On May 17, 2010, he was presented with the very first Luminary Award from the New York Innovative Theatre Awards for his work Off-Off-Broadway. He was awarded the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater Award in 2012. That same year, he was inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame.

Directed by Victoria Pearlman, the cast includes Brad Greenquist as Vanya (Broadway: The Night of the Iguana with Jeanne Moreau and Michael Moriarty. Off-Broadway: Abundance with Amanda Plumber at Manhattan Theatre Club, Albee/Pinter, Rhinoceros, Nora, and Orpheus Descending at PRT); Tania Getty as Sonia (Women in Jeopardy, The Bintel Brief, All My Sons, Cigarettes and Chocolates, The Cherry Orchard at PRT); Martha Hackett as Masha (Happy End, Macbeth, Anatol, Nora at PRT, Occupant at Garry Marshall Theatre & roles at the Mark Taper Forum, South Coast Repertory, Ford's Theatre, Arena Stage. Film: “Star Trek”- Deep Space Nine & Voyager); Zach Kanner as Spike (Off-Broadway: Game of Thrones Rock Musical. The Eccentricities of a Nightingale, The Cherry Orchard, at PRT, and Andronicus at Coeurage Ensemble); Miranda Wynne as Nina (Rotterdam at Skylight/Kirk Douglas Theatre with nominations for Best Lead Performance from the LADCC, Stage Raw and Broadway World. Punk Rock at Odyssey Theatre, Three Sisters at La Jolla Playhouse, Oppenheimer at Rogue Machine); Cyndy Fujikawa as Cassandra (Off Broadway: New Victory Theatre, New York Theatre Workshop, Mabou Mines Women's Project and Productions. Los Angeles: Theatre West, Cornerstone Theatre Co, PRT Co-op:  Tongue of a Bird. Regional: San Jose Rep, Sacramento Theatre Company; Affiliate member of Antaeus Theatre Company); Taubert Nadalini alternate Spike.

“VANYA AND SONYA AND MASHA AND SPIKE” runs at 8pm on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 3pm Sundays (No performances June 22, 23, 24, 29), through July 2, 2023. Pacific Resident Theatre is located at 705 ½ Venice Blvd, Venice, CA 90291. Street parking or limited free lot behind building. Tickets start at $35 online https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248289®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpacificresidenttheatre.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call (310) 822-8392.




