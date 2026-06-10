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F**KING STRANGERS World Premiere to be Presented at Echo Theater Company

Performances run July 18 through August 24 at Atwater Village Theatre. Three Pay-What-You-Want preview performances are set for July 15, 16 and 17.

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F**KING STRANGERS World Premiere to be Presented at Echo Theater Company

The Echo Theater Company will present the world premiere of F**king Strangers, a dark comedy by Erik Patterson, commissioned by the company and directed by artistic director Chris Fields. Performances run July 18 through August 24 at Atwater Village Theatre. Three Pay-What-You-Want preview performances are set for July 15, 16 and 17.

In F**king Strangers, Patterson delivers a twisted, hilarious and unexpectedly moving story about loneliness, desire, family secrets and the strange ways people try to save one another.

Ru hasn’t left his bedroom in six years. Mick can’t stop paying for affection. Julianne mourns the life she never pursued. Dylan sells companionship to anyone who can afford him. As real-life and online obsessions blur into genuine intimacy, long-buried truths begin to surface. What starts as role-playing and fantasy spirals into a wildly unpredictable collision of sex, secrecy, family and redemption — with consequences that are both shocking and wickedly funny.

The production reunites the cast of Echo Theater Company’s hit production of Clarkston by Samuel D. Hunter: Michael Sturgis stars as Ru, with Sean Luc Rogers as Dylan and Tasha Ames as Julianne. Mick is played by longtime Echo company member James Tupper, whom audiences may recognize from HBO’s Big Little Lies, NBC’s Men in Trees, Mercy, and ABC’s Revenge.

The creative team features scenic designer Amanda Knehans, lighting designer Matt Richter, sound designer M. Glenn Shuster, Costume Designer Dianne K Graebner and fight choreographer Tristan Waldron. Jasmine Leung serves as production stage manager.







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