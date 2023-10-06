PA: A Ma-Inspired Play Takes the Stage in Los Angeles This Month

Catch this thrilling production just in time for Halloween.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour Photo 2 Video: Meet the Leading Ladies (Who Lunch) of the COMPANY National Tour
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 3 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Photo 4 Tony-Winner Beth Leavel, Dermot Mulroney And Jenna Lea Rosen To Headline MACK & MABEL L.A. Concert

PA: A Ma-Inspired Play Takes the Stage in Los Angeles This Month

Inspired by the 2019 film MA, starring Octavia Spencer, comes a new nightmare. Welcome to PA's house! Don't make him drink alone!

Just in time for Halloween, this play will feature MA inspired wigs, kills, and attitude. When a lonely middle aged man meets a group of lively queer friends he invites them over to his house to party. Things go from fun to frightening as PA starts to realize his new friends may just be using him for his booze. Welcome to PA's house a new nightmare is born!

Cast: Zack Colonna, Bente Engelstoft, Max Hawksford, Peter Kim, Jemima Lauriston, Eric Lewis-Baker, Sarafina Ludlow, Mike Millan

Directed by Jason Avezzano

Showtimes:

The Virgil 10/20/23 at 7pm, Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door

4519 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029

UCB Franklin 10/28/23 at Midnight, Tickets $10

Link to tickets:

Virgil: Click Here

UCB: https://ucbcomedy.com/show/pa-a-ma-inspired-play/

5919 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Reveals Creative Team For HARRY CLARKE Photo
Berkeley Repertory Theatre Reveals Creative Team For HARRY CLARKE

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced the creative team for David Cale’s Harry Clarke, starring Emmy and Tony Award winner Billy Crudup and directed by Leigh Silverman. Learn more about who is involved with the show here!

2
OSWALD- THE ACTUAL INTERROGATION On October 25 And 26 At Theatre 40 Photo
OSWALD- THE ACTUAL INTERROGATION On October 25 And 26 At Theatre 40

'Oswald: The Actual Interrogation' is a staged reading of a play based on the intense interrogation of Lee Harvey Oswald. Directed by Louis Fantasia, the play offers a riveting and detailed account of one of the most controversial investigations in history. Don't miss this special two-night event at Theatre 40 on October 25th and 26th.

3
Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid Photo
Theatre West Welcomes New Managing Director, Eric W. Reid

Theatre West welcomes Eric W. Reid as its new Managing Director. With over 20 years of experience in theater, Reid has a strong commitment to supporting local theater and minority artists. Established in 1962, Theatre West is the oldest continually running professional theater company in Los Angeles.

4
MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2023 Opens November 17 At Theatre West Photo
MILLENNIUM MAGIC 2023 Opens November 17 At Theatre West

Millennium Magic 2023 is a program of magic and illusion hosted by Jeanine Anderson and George Tovar at Theatre West in Los Angeles. The show features talented magicians from the Magic Castle, Vegas, cruise ships, and television. Don't miss this affordable and captivating event supporting Theatre West's artistic and educational programs. Reserve your tickets in advance as previous performances have sold out.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# YOU WILL BE FOUND - A BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GLAC
Catalina Jazz Club (10/15-10/15)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dimensions: Hadelich + Mendelssohn
Alex Theatre (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Blood at the Root
Atwater Village Theatre (9/09-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents Dimensions: Hadelich + Mendelssohn
Alex Theatre (10/21-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Electra by Sophocles
The Box Riverside (10/27-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# This Is Not a True Story
Los Angeles Theatre Center (9/14-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical
Garry Marshall Theatre (10/08-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You