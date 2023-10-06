PA: A Ma-Inspired Play Takes the Stage in Los Angeles This Month

Catch this thrilling production just in time for Halloween.
Inspired by the 2019 film MA, starring Octavia Spencer, comes a new nightmare. Welcome to PA's house! Don't make him drink alone!
Just in time for Halloween, this play will feature MA inspired wigs, kills, and attitude. When a lonely middle aged man meets a group of lively queer friends he invites them over to his house to party. Things go from fun to frightening as PA starts to realize his new friends may just be using him for his booze. Welcome to PA's house a new nightmare is born!
Cast: Zack Colonna, Bente Engelstoft, Max Hawksford, Peter Kim, Jemima Lauriston, Eric Lewis-Baker, Sarafina Ludlow, Mike Millan
Directed by Jason Avezzano
Showtimes:
The Virgil 10/20/23 at 7pm, Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door
4519 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90029
UCB Franklin 10/28/23 at Midnight, Tickets $10
Link to tickets:
Virgil: Click Here
UCB: https://ucbcomedy.com/show/pa-a-ma-inspired-play/
5919 Franklin Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90028
