P H O R I A: A TRANS MUSICAL ANTHOLOGY to Make Debut at LA LGBT Center

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8TPS will present the inaugural performance of phoria: a trans musical anthology on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Renberg Theatre at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

The 75-minute concert brings together a gender-expansive vocal octet and string quartet to perform contemporary works by trans and nonbinary composers. Inspired by the root "-phoria," derived from the Greek word phoros, meaning "to carry," the program explores the emotional landscape between euphoria and dysphoria through newly commissioned music.

The evening will feature six world premiere works by Los Angeles-area composers Anaís Azul, Aria Gittelson, Wells Leng, Tanner Pfeiffer, Yaya Vasquez-Lopez, and Socks Whitmore. Together, the compositions examine themes of identity, belonging, transformation, and resilience, offering what organizers describe as "a new lexicon of words for trans experience."

The production is supported in part by an arts grant from the City of West Hollywood.

Tickets

phoria: a trans musical anthology will be performed on Saturday, August 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Renberg Theatre, located within the Los Angeles LGBT Center. Tickets start at $25, with discounted pricing available for students, seniors, and West Hollywood residents.

Accessibility

Paid parking is available in the Los Angeles LGBT Center parking garage, with additional street parking nearby. The Renberg Theatre is wheelchair accessible.

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