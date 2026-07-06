Odyssey’s Thresholds of Invention to Present TENSIONS PERSONIFIED Readings

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Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s Thresholds of Invention series will present Tensions, Personified, an afternoon of readings of one-act plays by John Binder. In these four plays from his recently published volume of 12 short plays, Binder explores the various permutations of tensions that arise in between people — sexual, parental, friends, exes. The performance will take place on Sunday, Juy 19 at 4pm.

Hosted by series co-founder and curator Tony Abatemarco, the performance stars Jackie Cuccaro, Alex Field, Talia Field, Derek Manson, Marti Skoler, Casey Sullivan, Cark Weintraub, Nick Paul White and Miranda Machele Wynne in readings of Little Willy and the Spunky Monkey; Leaving Ed or Bloody Waters; Family Tree, or All the Men in Our Family Are Assholes; and Anything But Love. John Binder’s long career includes documentary filmmaking, co-founding Paradigm Films in New York, working on the documentary Woodstock, then writing and directing in Hollywood for decades including making his honored film UFOria. His full length drama, Dreams Die Hard, played at the Met Theater.

In addition to this new book of short plays, he has written and published several books of poetry. Thresholds of Invention is the Odyssey’s ongoing series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries.

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