Odyssey's THRESHOLDS OF INVENTION Celebrates First Anniversary With THE BOY WHO SAW TRUE

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble's Thresholds of Invention series of first looks at pieces-in-progress by prominent L.A. visionaries celebrates its first anniversary with The Boy Who Saw True, adapted from the paranormal classic by performer and professional storyteller Harry Hart-Browne.
Browne brings to life a wondrous story of clairvoyance as recorded in the diary of a precocious boy in Victorian England — as well as the boy's frustration at not being able to communicate his visions to those who couldn't see the auras and spirits he could.
Taking us on a journey from the ridiculous to the exalted, this remarkable piece is profound, delightful and illuminating as Harry becomes “the boy” before our very eyes.
Written by Anonymous
Adapted and Performed by Harry Hart-Browne
Series curator: Tony Abatemarco,
Produced for the Odyssey by Beth Hogan and Tony Abatemarco
One performance only:
Sunday, Jan. 21 at 2pm
Odyssey Theatre
2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles CA 90025
Click Here
(310) 477-2055 ext. 2
