OPERA IN THE PARK is Coming to Plummer Park in West Hollywood

Global Musical Bridges and the City of West Hollywood will present their first annual classical outdoor concert, Opera in the Park. Showcasing internationally acclaimed classical singers from across Europe and North America, this family-friendly concert features both classical and contemporary music: favorite arias from Puccini, Verdi, Mozart, Gounod, and others; melodies from classic musicals by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Leonard Bernstein, and Jeanine Tesori; hauntingly romantic Neapolitan canzones from early 20th century; and contemporary songs made popular by Whitney Huston, Andrea Bocelli, and Celine Dion. The eight musical artists sharing their talents have an impressive array of credentials. Collectively, they have performed with some of the best musical artists in the business, with a vast number of regional opera companies and concert symphonies across North America and Europe, and on film, television, and radio. They are each deeply committed to bringing classical music to both new and aficionado audiences, and many lead their own musical companies and organizations. Come support classical music and artists, and enjoy a beautiful afternoon in the park!

The concert will take place on October 23 at 3pm.

The eight artists include:

Sultry mezzo Siuzanna Iglidan, founder of Global Musical Bridges and special Ukrainian guest musician on the 2022 Grammys with John Legend (and introduced by Vladimir Zelensky in a moving tribute to the Ukrainian people) (https://www.iglidan.com/) "It was an honor to perform FREE tonight along with Lyuba Yakimchuk, Siuzanna Iglidan, Mika Newton, and our incredible choir." (John Legend, twitter)

Richly powerful coloratura Ana Colesnicov, multiple award-winning Moldavan soprano most recently seen as Rosalinda in "Die Fledermaus" at the Broad Stage (https://www.facebook.com/AnaColesnicova/)

Light tenor Marco Antonio Lozano, in-demand concert and opera singer who has performed across Europe, the US, and Mexico. "Dazzled concert and recital stages across Southern California and abroad." (Stagehand)

Mesmerizing soprano Sarah Salazar, operatic leading lady with an inspiring overcoming-all-odds-to-sing story (www.sarahsalazarsoprano.com ; culturalattache.co) "Compelling, musical, and persuasive" (Composer Byron Adams)

Melodious tenor Phil Pritchard, skilled veteran of operatic lead roles and London's West End musicals (www.facebook.com/PhilPritchardTenor)

Dramatic soprano Linda Jackson, founder of the award-winning Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera and prolific vocalist (https://losangelesmet.com)

Lyric soprano Christa Maria Stevens, notable for her broad classical repertoire and founder of Redlands Opera Theatre (https://www.facebook.com/cmslyricsoprano/) "Remarkably clear soprano voice with excellent control..." (Nancy Davidian, Singerpreneur)

Honey-toned baritone Arturo Dumindin, well-versed classical singer and fan-favorite at the Los Angeles Metropolitan Opera and Pacific Lyric Association

FREE PARKING. SEATING ON THE LAWN, BRING YOUR OWN BLANKETS OR CHAIRS. NO ALCOHOL.