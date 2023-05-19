New Musical NICKY AND THE ANGELS To Have World Premiere In Los Angeles This June

It's May of 1982 in The City of Angels. Hoop earrings are huge, the Walkman is new, and something scary is showing up in the papers.

NICKY AND THE ANGELS, a brand new 1980s-set musical, will make its world premiere at the Second Stage at the Broadwater as part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival on June 3, 17 and 18.

It's May of 1982 in The City of Angels. Hoop earrings are huge, the Walkman is new, and something scary is showing up in the papers. Teenage ushers Nicky, Courtney and Angie are falling in love with musical theatre, the big, bright world outside of high school, and the wrong people.

NICKY AND THE ANGELS has a story and book by Jillana Devine-Knickel, who will also direct. Ms. Devine-Knickel, a Los Angeles native, is making her L.A. debut as a writer/director after writing and directing "Entrances" and "Rosie Ferlinghetti Is Getting Married Tomorrow" at Sarah Lawrence College and "The Second Inning of Donna McGuire" in development in New York. Music and lyrics are by Ali Mandelbaum. Ms. Mandelbaum, also an L.A. native, is the composer/lyricist of "Aliza" and "Heavensent," co-writer of "Girf" and a graduate of AMDA NY.

The cast of NICKY AND THE ANGELS (in alphabetical order) is: Allison Belinkoff ("Sunday in the Park With George" at The Pasadena Playhouse), William Bennett ("Les Miserables" and "Grease" at the Judi Dench Theatre in Hull, UK), Colin Borden ("The Battlesong of Boudicca" and "Klingon Tamburlaine" at the Hollywood Fringe), Ben Larson ("Grease" and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at the Granbury Theatre Company, ) Zachary Santolaya ("25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at the Cosmo Theatre, "Sweeney Todd" at the Wally Theatre in Castle Rock, CO ) and Katie Silverman ("PEN15," "Grey Gardens" at the Ahmanson Theatre). The Musical Director is Richard Berent, who was Musical Director for "Merrily We Roll Along" at the Whitefire Theatre as well as other Sondheim musicals including "Into The Woods," "Sunday in the Park With George," and "Sweeney Todd."

Performances of NICKY AND THE ANGELS will be held Saturday, June 3 at 8:00 P.M.; Saturday, June 17 and 8:30 P.M.; and Sunday, June 18 at 2:00 P.M. The Second Stage at The Broadwater is located at 6320 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038.

For tickets and more information visit Click Here




