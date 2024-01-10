Nat Geo Live Brings Kiliii Yüyanon With LIFE ON THIN UCE to BroadStage

The event is on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Nat Geo Live Brings Kiliii Yüyanon With LIFE ON THIN UCE to BroadStage

National Geographic Live, National Geographic’s touring speaker series that brings to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers, and BroadStage will present “Life on Thin Ice” with National Geographic Photographer Kiliii Yüyanon Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 7:30pm at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.
 
In the Arctic north, sea ice is synonymous with the sand in the desert. The ice is vital for transportation, for food, for living. And while the temperatures seem inhumane, the Arctic is teeming with life. Indigenous tribes call this frosty land home, but they’re not alone. Polar bears, musk ox, whales and caribou are some of the Arctic animals co-existing with more than 40 different ethnic groups in the north. Through beautiful images and awe-inspiring moments, National Geographic Live takes the audience on a journey with its first Indigenous speaker Kiliii Yüyan to understand the native peoples and their relationship to a frigid land and its animals.
 
Tickets starting at $55 are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2285419®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbroadstage.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, by calling 310.434.3200, or by visiting the box office at The Eli & Edythe Broad Stage at 1310 11th St. Santa Monica CA 90401, beginning two hours prior to performance.

Photo Credit: Kiliii Yüyan




Recommended For You