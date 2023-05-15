NOW OR LATER Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

A 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Now or Later, written by Christopher Shinn, will play four performances only at the Matrix Theatre (Mainstage Space). Directed by Ann Bronston, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Cherish Monique Duke, Brendan Farrell, Suzanne Ford, Samuel Garnett, George Kappaz, and Jack McKeever. The performance schedule is Thursday 6/15 at 7pm; Friday 6/16 at 7pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7pm; and Sunday 6/18 at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes.



It's the night of the US presidential election and success is imminent for the Democratic Party. All is well until a revelation plunges the campaign into an international crisis. Woven within the brittle fabric of a political family, the play exposes uncomfortable truths about politics, religion, bigotry, and freedom of expression. Now or Later received its world premiere at The Royal Court Theatre in September 2008 starring Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Eddie Redmayne.



The scenic design is by Barbara Kallir, graphic design is by Carra Yoder, and assistant director is Raquel Berney Needleman.



Christopher Shinn is the author of Dying City (Pulitzer Prize finalist), Where Do We Live (Obie Award in Playwriting), Four, Now or Later, and many others. His play Against premiered at the Almeida Theatre and his adaptation of Ödön von Horváth's Judgment Day premiered at Park Avenue Armory. Of his 13 original plays, over half had their world premiere in England, with five at the Royal Court. Fellowships include the Guggenheim (2005) and the Radcliffe (2019). He teaches playwriting at the New School.



Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242544®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2Fprojects%2F9955?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Matrix Theatre is located at 7657 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, 90046.