NOW OR LATER Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

The performance schedule is Thursday 6/15 at 7pm; Friday 6/16 at 7pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7pm; and Sunday 6/18 at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in Chicago, Los Angeles & More Photo 2 THE WIZ Sets Complete National Tour Route With Stops in LA & More
DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo 3 DISROBED returns to the Hollywood Fringe Festival
Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse Photo 4 Review: A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Pasadena Playhouse

NOW OR LATER Comes To The Hollywood Fringe Festival

A 2023 Hollywood Fringe Festival production of Now or Later, written by Christopher Shinn, will play four performances only at the Matrix Theatre (Mainstage Space). Directed by Ann Bronston, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Cherish Monique Duke, Brendan Farrell, Suzanne Ford, Samuel Garnett, George Kappaz, and Jack McKeever. The performance schedule is Thursday 6/15 at 7pm; Friday 6/16 at 7pm; Saturday 6/17 at 7pm; and Sunday 6/18 at 7pm. Running time is 60 minutes.

It's the night of the US presidential election and success is imminent for the Democratic Party. All is well until a revelation plunges the campaign into an international crisis. Woven within the brittle fabric of a political family, the play exposes uncomfortable truths about politics, religion, bigotry, and freedom of expression. Now or Later received its world premiere at The Royal Court Theatre in September 2008 starring Academy Award and Tony Award-winner Eddie Redmayne.

The scenic design is by Barbara Kallir, graphic design is by Carra Yoder, and assistant director is Raquel Berney Needleman.

Christopher Shinn is the author of Dying City (Pulitzer Prize finalist), Where Do We Live (Obie Award in Playwriting), Four, Now or Later, and many others. His play Against premiered at the Almeida Theatre and his adaptation of Ödön von Horváth's Judgment Day premiered at Park Avenue Armory. Of his 13 original plays, over half had their world premiere in England, with five at the Royal Court. Fellowships include the Guggenheim (2005) and the Radcliffe (2019). He teaches playwriting at the New School.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2242544®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hollywoodfringe.org%2Fprojects%2F9955?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The Matrix Theatre is located at 7657 Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, 90046.




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

MY DEAD DAD to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June Photo
MY DEAD DAD to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

My Dead Dad is a memoir of Sam's complicated but loving relationship with his dad. Dad was boldly assertive, sports-obsessed and macho. Sam was the opposite: unathletic, husky (okay, fat), but eager to please his Dad.

Photos: First Look at JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY at Moving Arts Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY at Moving Arts Theatre

The world premiere of Jack Craddock is Having a Party, a new comedy by Harrison Harvey, has been set to play nine performances only at Moving Arts Theatre beginning Friday, May 12, at 8pm. Directed by Rachel McBath, the cast will feature (in alphabetical order) Eric Patrick Harper, Sally Hughes, Andy Schirrmeister, and Morgan Thompson. Check out photos here!

Photos: Go Inside The Hollywood Museums Mothers Day Tribute to MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS Photo
Photos: Go Inside The Hollywood Museum's Mother's Day Tribute to MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS

The Hollywood Museum played host to a spectacular photo exhibit, for Mother's Day to pay homage to the matriarchs of the MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS organization and the most celebrated working moms in entertainment with loving and amusing images with their families. Check out photos from the event here!

MUSE/IQUE to Present THE DUKE at Skirball Cultural Center and Huntington Library This Mont Photo
MUSE/IQUE to Present THE DUKE at Skirball Cultural Center and Huntington Library This Month

MUSE/IQUE honors Duke Ellington in performances entitled THE DUKE: Ellington as America's Ultimate Renaissance Man, conducted by Artistic and Music Director Rachael Worby, Sunday, May 21, 7:30 pm at the Skirball Cultural Center in West Los Angeles and Wednesday, May 24, 7:30 pm at the Huntington Library in San Marino.


More Hot Stories For You

MY DEAD DAD to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in JuneMY DEAD DAD to Play Hollywood Fringe Festival in June
Photos: First Look at JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY at Moving Arts TheatrePhotos: First Look at JACK CRADDOCK IS HAVING A PARTY at Moving Arts Theatre
Photos: Go Inside The Hollywood Museum's Mother's Day Tribute to MOTION PICTURE MOTHERSPhotos: Go Inside The Hollywood Museum's Mother's Day Tribute to MOTION PICTURE MOTHERS
BLACK WHEN I WAS A BOY, PART II BLACKED OUT to Open at Hollywood Fringe Festival in JuneBLACK WHEN I WAS A BOY, PART II BLACKED OUT to Open at Hollywood Fringe Festival in June

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight! Video
Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA Video
Ben Has a Ball with Choreo from BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Merchant of Venice (Annotated), or In Sooth I Know Not Why I Am So Sad
FCCLA (5/12-5/21)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marty and the Hands that Could
Watts Labor Community Action Committee (4/28-5/21)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Death of a Salesman
Sherry Theatre (5/12-5/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mothers and Sons
Morgan-Wixson (5/13-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FLAMENCO COMPANY MIGUEL BERNAL
Coachella Valley Repertory (7/13-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com
Buy Norco Pills Online 10mg Cheap Without Prescription-https://undergroundmeds.com (9/27-10/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghosts Can't Pay Rent
The Actors Company - The Other Space Theatre (6/04-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Faery Hunt Astonishing Adventure
Tarzana Community and Cultural Center (5/21-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You