NIGHTMARE ON THE 13TH FLOOR Reading to Open at Broadwater Black Box

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Coeurage Ensemble will celebrate Halloween with a one-night-only totally camp reading of Nightmare on the 13th Floor, based on the 1990 television thriller written by J.D. Feigelson and Dan DiStefano. The reading will feature (in alphabetical order) Ken Barnett, Ted Barton, Greg Bryan, Provvidenza Catalano, David Currier, Cat Day, Emily L. Gibson, Matthew Henerson, Adam Kern, Graham Kurtz, Nicole Ledoux, Kyla McCracken, Nicole Monet, Emily O'Brien, and Jeffrey Willey.

In the glamorous, completely regular 16-story Wessex Hotel, travel writer Elaine Kalisher smells a rat — and it's not just the suspiciously high number of axes lying around. While riding the service elevator, a malfunction causes it to stop, and Elaine accidentally discovers an unmarked, hidden 13th floor. There, she witnesses a terrifying ritual murder by an axe-wielding maniac. When she escapes and reports it, the hotel staff, including the resident doctor, insist the hotel has no 13th floor and claim she hallucinated the event. Elaine must stop herself from becoming the final ingredient in their eternal youth cocktail before checkout time.

The audience is invited to join the cast for cocktails (available for purchase) at the Broadwater Plunge, around the corner from the theatre, immediately following the reading.

Coeurage Ensemble is celebrating 15 years of Pay What You Want theatre. Its mission is to develop and perform high-quality performances for Los Angeles and online audiences through processes that are ensemble driven, community conscious, intersectional and antiracist. Its vision is a theatre company that continually lifts artistic voices from the global majority, provides equitable access to theatre, reaches traditionally underserved audiences, and explores new storytelling languages in emerging media — all while producing work that reflects core values of egalitarianism and hope for a better world.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 18 Hrs 40 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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