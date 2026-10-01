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NFMLA to Present InFocus: Veteran Cinema and WAKE Premiere

The festival will screen shorts by military veterans alongside a collection of October shorts and Schwartz's feature about family conflict at a WAKE.

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NFMLA to Present InFocus: Veteran Cinema and WAKE Premiere

NewFilmmakers Los Angeles (NFMLA) hosts its October line-up, featuring its annual InFocus: Veteran Cinema program. The weekend's programming also features a compelling collection of October Shorts, as well as the Los Angeles Premiere of writer-director Devon M. Schwartz's feature debut, Wake.

The day begins with October Shorts, a sharp collection of shorts that offers an eclectic mix of comedy and drama, horror and nonfiction storytelling. They include stories of crisis, uncertainty, recovery, the fight for justice, grief, and simply being human, together.

The day continues with InFocus: Veteran Cinema Shorts, which spotlights the talent of military veterans in front of and behind the camera. This selection digs into serious topics in thoughtful and novel ways through animation, documentary, intimate portraits, comedy and horror. It includes stories about friendship across life stages, the lives of Servicewomen, unexpected connections, the historic experiences of Mexican-American soldiers, and ancient terrors.

The night concludes with the Los Angeles Premiere of Wake, writer-director Devon M. Schwartz's debut feature, co-written by Kelly O'Malley. This fast-paced film deals with complex family ties at a wake with humor and attunement to the absurdity of the human condition. Schwartz, known for both his acting and directing, says that Wake 'encourages its audience ... to stop pretending pain away and instead live honestly, tackling their core needs one at a time.'

NFMLA showcases films by filmmakers of all backgrounds throughout the year, across both our general and InFocus programming. All filmmakers are welcome and encouraged to submit their projects for consideration for upcoming NFMLA Festivals, regardless of the schedule for InFocus programming, which celebrates representation by spotlighting various communities of filmmakers as part of the NFMLA Monthly Film Festival. This project is made possible in part by grant support from the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA).

The South Park Center is an ADA compliant venue and is wheelchair accessible. We request captioned films from all filmmakers participating at our Festival. For any accessibility needs, please send a request to info@nfmla.org at least 72 hours prior to the event.

Schedule Details

Program #1 - October Shorts
2:30 PM - 3:00 PM - Pre-Reception
3:00 PM - 4:45 PM - Program
4:45 PM - 5:00 PM - Audience Q&A

Program #2 - InFocus: Veteran Cinema
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM - Pre-Reception
5:30 PM - 7:15 PM - Program
7:15 PM - 7:30 PM - Audience Q&A

Program #3 - Feature Narrative | Wake
7:30 PM - 8:00 PM - Pre-Reception
8:00 PM - 9:45 PM - Program
9:45 PM - 10:00 PM - Audience Q&A



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