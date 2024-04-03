Musical Theatre West Seeks Submissions for The 2024 MTW New Works Reading Festival

Musical Theatre West is seeking submissions for its fourth annual New Works Reading Festival. The festival is looking for writers who are interested in working on a staged reading of their musical in order to further its development and receive feedback. The chosen submissions will have the opportunity to present a staged reading of their works using Equity and Non-Equity actors in front of an audience of MTW patrons and industry professionals during a two-day invite-only festival in November 2024. The exact dates of the festival will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to open submissions for the fourth year of our New Works Reading Festival,” shared Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “Our festival held this past January was our most successful yet. Our three selected pieces, MĀYĀ, The Dark Lady, and Broken Ground, had extremely well-received readings at the Assistance League on Long Beach, and have already furthered their musical journey since then. The Dark Lady and Broken Ground have workshopped at the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove at Goodspeed Opera House, and MĀYĀ journeyed to London to continue working on the show across the pond! We can’t wait to see the exciting submissions from this year’s applicants."