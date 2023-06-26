Musical Theatre West Presents Must See Family Show Of The Summer THE WIZARD OF OZ

Take a trip down the yellow brick road and enjoy the spectacle of the summer! Anticipated to be a can't-miss theatrical marvel for the whole family to enjoy, Long Beach's premier theatre company, Click Here (MTW), will debut its production of The Wizard of Oz this July.

Experience the classic tale of hope and the power of home with stunning special effects and Broadway caliber performances, sure to leave audiences of all ages wanting to journey “over the rainbow”. MTW's production of The Wizard of Oz will run on select dates, July 7 - July 23, 2023 at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSU Long Beach campus. To purchase tickets and learn more, please visit Click Here.

“Rehearsals are now in full swing, and with our delightful blend of heartwarming moments, toe-tapping music, and awe-inspiring stagecraft, this beloved tale is a perfect choice for an unforgettable outing with your loved ones,” said Paul Garman, Executive Director and Producer of Musical Theatre West. “If you're seeking an enjoyable and captivating experience that caters to the whole family, look no further than our mesmerizing production of this timeless classic.”

Garman added, “We anticipate full houses and sold-out shows, so I would urge everyone to get your tickets now and make sure you don't miss out on this extraordinary summer production.”

Southern California families are in for a treat as MTW's production of The Wizard of Oz will bring the enchantment and grandeur of Broadway to Long Beach. Playful energy will be added to the show by Toto, who will played by Hank. Originally from across the pond, Hank is a fun loving pup who loves naps and treats, and has made his home in Long Beach. A ticket MTW's The Wizard of Oz is a ticket to breathtaking costumes, mesmerizing set designs, and unforgettable performances that will transport audiences to a world of wonder. Special for this production, families attending a performance with young theatre enthusiasts will receive a special Ozian inspired gift bag, including The Wizard of Oz inspired surprises.

In addition to the stellar main cast including Sarah Uriarte Berry as Glinda the Good Witch, Leianna Weaver as Dorothy Gale, and Jason Graae as The Wizard of Oz; Musical Theatre West is welcoming a talented youth ensemble to the stage, some of whom are as young as 6-years old. Over ten young actors from Los Angeles and Orange County will join the all-star cast with roles that showcase their blossoming singing, dancing, and acting chops!

“We are so excited about the children we have cast in our youth ensemble. They are a mix of professional child actors and local actors and they are truly the best of the best,“ shared Paige Price, director of MTW's The Wizard of Oz. “We hope that having them onstage makes the show all the more relatable for the children in attendance, and inspires a deeper love of theatre from our younger audience members!"

MTW's The Wizard of Oz promises to be an unforgettable experience for families, showcasing a spectacle of elaborate technical elements and awe-inspiring special effects that will captivate both kids and parents alike. From special effects like the mesmerizing sight of flying monkeys, to the enchanting Ozian spells and captivating magic tricks, this production is set to ignite imaginations and transport audiences to a world where anything is possible. The incredible songs and score from a 14-piece live orchestra, combined with iconic choreography will leave the entire family in awe.

The Wizard of Oz by Musical Theatre West runs for select dates and times July 7 - 23, 2023. The official Ozian-inspired opening night is on July 8th, with a preview show on July 7th. A special ASL-interpreted performance will be on July 14th. Tickets start at $20 - $135 and are available for purchase by phone at 562-856-1999, or online at Click Here. Student rush tickets for $15 are available at the Box Office one hour prior to showtime, with a valid student ID. Fees may apply. For more information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 71-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre.

The Wizard of Oz

Book by L. Frank Baum

Music and Lyrics by Harold Arlen And E.Y. Harburg

Background Music by Kerber Stothart

Dance and Vocal Arrangements by Peter Howard

Orchestrations by Larry Wilcox

Adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company

Based upon the Classic Motion Picture owned by Turner Entertainment co. and distributed in all media by Warner Bros.

Direction by Paige Price

Music Direction by Ryan O'Connell

Choreography by Jimmy Locust