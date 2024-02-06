Musical Theatre West Kicks Off 2024 Season With 42ND STREET This Month

Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is kicking off its 2024 season by bringing the glitz and glamor of Broadway to Long Beach with the production of 42nd Street.

Debuting this weekend, 42nd Street is anticipated to thrill theatergoers of all ages with iconic dance numbers, extravagant costumes, and toe-tapping songs. MTW’s production of 42nd Street will run on select dates, February 9 - February 25, 2024, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the California State University, Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.

DETAILS:

Celebrate the spectacle of Broadway as small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer, armed with her tap shoes and big dreams, hopes to make a big break on the Great White Way. Based on the 1933 Hollywood film of the same name, 42nd Street has been enchanting musical theatre fans for decades. The Musical Theatre West production will feature an impressive ensemble cast made up of seasoned veterans and talented, local Southern California youth performers. The stunning score and captivating choreography will have ticket holders swaying along to the “Lullaby of Broadway!” More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here.

WHEN:

February 09, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

February 10, Saturday: 8:00 pm

February 11, Sunday: 1:00 pm

February 15, Thursday: 7:30 pm

February 16, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

February 17, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

February 18, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

February 23, Friday: 8:00 pm

February 24, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

February 25, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE:

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Musical Theatre West