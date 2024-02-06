Musical Theatre West Kicks Off 2024 Season With 42ND STREET This Month

Performances run February 9 - February 25, 2024, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the California State University, Long Beach campus.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE Photo 2 Cast Set For North American Tour of CLUE
Photos: First Look at Alexandra Billings & More in POTUS at Geffen Playhouse Photo 3 Photos: First Look at POTUS at Geffen Playhouse
Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 4 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates

Musical Theatre West Kicks Off 2024 Season With 42ND STREET This Month

Long Beach’s premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is kicking off its 2024 season by bringing the glitz and glamor of Broadway to Long Beach with the production of 42nd Street.

Debuting this weekend, 42nd Street is anticipated to thrill theatergoers of all ages with iconic dance numbers, extravagant costumes, and toe-tapping songs. MTW’s production of 42nd Street will run on select dates, February 9 - February 25, 2024, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the California State University, Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.

DETAILS: 

Celebrate the spectacle of Broadway as small-town dancer Peggy Sawyer, armed with her tap shoes and big dreams, hopes to make a big break on the Great White Way. Based on the 1933 Hollywood film of the same name, 42nd Street has been enchanting musical theatre fans for decades. The Musical Theatre West production will feature an impressive ensemble cast made up of seasoned veterans and talented, local Southern California youth performers. The stunning score and captivating choreography will have ticket holders swaying along to the “Lullaby of Broadway!” More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here.

WHEN: 

  • February 09, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

  • February 10, Saturday: 8:00 pm 

  • February 11, Sunday: 1:00 pm

  • February 15, Thursday: 7:30 pm

  • February 16, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

  • February 17, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • February 18, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

  • February 23, Friday: 8:00 pm 

  • February 24, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • February 25, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE: 

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach 

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815 

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Musical Theatre West




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
2024 Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival World-Class Flamenco Artists Direct from Photo
2024 Los Angeles International Flamenco Festival World-Class Flamenco Artists Direct from Spain

2024 L.A. Int'l Flamenco Festival showcases world-class flamenco artists from Spain. Don't miss the performances by living legend 'Tomatito' and 'Jose Maya & Rycardo Moreno' on March 7th and 9th.

2
The Actors Gang Presents Its First Fully Bilingual Play YBOR CITY Photo
The Actors' Gang Presents Its First Fully Bilingual Play YBOR CITY

Ybor City, a new play written and directed by Mariana Da Silva with movement direction by Stephanie G. Galindo, will have thirteen performances only March 7 to March 30 at The Actors' Gang in Culver City. 

3
The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Marys University Announces 50th Anniversary Season Photo
The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary Season

The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary’s University celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season with concerts in Pasadena, Sierra Madre, Santa Monica, Orange County, and Los Angeles. Experience internationally acclaimed artists in unique and culturally significant venues.

4
CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And Photo
CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March

CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming to The Nimoy in February and March. Check out the exciting lineup of musical performances at The Nimoy Theater presented by CAP UCLA in February and March. Don't miss these diverse and captivating shows!

More Hot Stories For You

The Actors' Gang Presents Its First Fully Bilingual Play YBOR CITYThe Actors' Gang Presents Its First Fully Bilingual Play YBOR CITY
The Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary SeasonThe Da Camera Society of Mount Saint Mary's University Announces 50th Anniversary Season
CAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And MarchCAP UCLA Announces Three Diverse Musical Performances Coming To The Nimoy In February And March
Nile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated SongwritersNile Rodgers and Paul Williams to Moderate Songwriters Hall of Fame Discussions with This Year's Oscar-Nominated Songwriters

Videos

Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025 Video
Watch a Preview of COSI FAN TUTTE, Coming to LA Opera in March 2025
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November Video
Watch a Preview for ROMEO AND JULIET, Coming to LA Opera in November
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September Video
Watch a Preview of MADAME BUTTERFLY at LA Opera, Beginning in September
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
FOOTLOOSE: The Musical in Los Angeles FOOTLOOSE: The Musical
The Colony Theatre (3/01-3/17)Tracker PHOTOS
Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines in Los Angeles Isn't it Romantic? An Evening with Davis Gaines
La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts (2/14-2/14)Tracker
Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune in Los Angeles Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune
Two Roads Theater (2/02-2/10)Tracker
Black Cypress Bayou in Los Angeles Black Cypress Bayou
Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater (2/07-3/14)
Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past in Los Angeles Lucie Arnaz - I Got the Job! Songs From My Musical Past
Carpenter Performing Arts Center (5/08-5/09)
Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom in Los Angeles Paul Pfeiffer: Prologue to the Story of the Birth of Freedom
The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA (11/12-6/16)
Ravel and Adès in Los Angeles Ravel and Adès
Walt Disney Concert Hall (2/09-2/11)
Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 30 Pan-American New Music
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/30-4/30)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/09-2/09)
OTR: Call Your Mother in Los Angeles OTR: Call Your Mother
Chance Theater (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You