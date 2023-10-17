Musical Theatre West Debuts Final Production Of 2023 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Larger than life set pieces paired with a Broadway-caliber cast of over 40 members will bring the story of hope, love, and kindness to life.

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

Musical Theatre West Debuts Final Production Of 2023 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of The Sound of Music starting this weekend.

Larger than life set pieces paired with a Broadway-caliber cast of over 40 members will bring the story of hope, love, and kindness to life. MTW's production of The Sound of Music will run on select dates, October 20 - November 5, 2023, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSU Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.

Join Maria Rainer, a free-spirited young woman, and the von Trapp family, as they find love and hope in an uncertain time. Based on the true story of the von Trapp Family Singers and later adapted into the hit movie starring Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music has been a cultural staple for decades. Audiences of all ages will be charmed by classic hit songs including the titular "The Sound of Music" and “My Favorite Things.” The incredible sets, costumes, and powerful vocal performances from the Nun Chorus are also sure to delight ticket holders.

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here.

 

WHEN: 

  • October 20, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

  • October 21, Saturday: 8:00 pm 

  • October 22, Sunday: 1:00 pm

  • October 26, Thursday: 7:30 pm

  • October 27, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

  • October 28, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • October 29, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

  • November 3, Friday: 8:00 pm 

  • November 4, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

  • November 5, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE: 

  • Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach 

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815 

TICKETS: 

  • Click Here, starting at $20

  • Purchase online at Click Here or call 562-856-1999 

  • $15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

CAST:

  • Juliana Sloan - Maria Rainer

  • Jonathan Von Mering - Captain von Trapp

  • Sarah Wolter - Mother Abbess

  • Cathy Newman - Frau Schmidt/Sister Berthe

  • Brandon Keith Rogers - Rolf

  • Erin Dubreuil - Liesl von Trapp

  • Brian Kim McCormick - Max Detweiler

  • Meghan Andrews - Elsa Schraeder

  • Jacqueline Dennis - Sister Margaretta/Ensemble

  • Holly Santiago - Sister Sophia/Ensemble

  • Christine Negherbon - Ensemble/Dance Captain

  • Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt - Ensemble

  • Katie Brown - Ensemble

  • Natalie Gissel - Ensemble

  • Tucker Boggs - Ensemble

  • Kevin Symons - Franz

  • Chuck Saculla - Admiral von Schreiber/Baron Elberfeld

  • Damon Kirsche - Herr Zeller

  • Adam Lendermon - Ensemble

  • Danny Bernardo - Ensemble

  • Brennan Jacob Esguerra - Friedrich (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Josh Protzmann - Friedrich (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Rachel Beard - Luisa (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Adrienne Amanda Morrow - Luisa (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Niles Gray - Kurt (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Brady Barrett - Kurt (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Bellami Soleil Smith - Brigitta (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Maisie Magdalen Oliveros - Brigitta (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Lola Buckland - Marta (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Abigail Barnaby - Marta (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Blakely Amador - Gretl (Edelweiss Cast)

  • Becca Last - Gretl (Do Re Mi Cast)

  • Ashleigh Kovach - Nun Chorus

  • Brianna Liddi - Nun Chorus

  • Mikki Pagdonsolan - Nun Chorus

  • Jennifer Kersey - Nun Chorus

  • Andrea Lara - Nun Chorus

  • Gabrielle Tresler - Nun Chorus

  • Lauren Han - Nun Chorus

  • Briana Bonilla - Nun Chorus

  • Brook Lord - Nun Chorus

  • Rachel Holbrook - Nun Chorus

  • Taj Young - Nun Chorus

  • Joy Weiser - Nun Chorus

  • LisaMarie Jenkin - Nun Chorus

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
CAP UCLA Announces Theater And Music Events In November At The Nimoy Photo
CAP UCLA Announces Theater And Music Events In November At The Nimoy

CAP UCLA announces theater and music events in November at The Nimoy, including Omar Offendum: The Little Syria Show, Nella, Karim Sulyman and Sean Shibe. Don't miss these exciting performances!

2
THE CANINE CONDITION: FACING A BROKEN SYSTEM Documentary Short To Compete At The 19th Annu Photo
THE CANINE CONDITION: FACING A BROKEN SYSTEM Documentary Short To Compete At The 19th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival

'The Canine Condition: Facing a Broken System' is a heart-wrenching yet inspiring documentary short that sheds light on the tragic reality of animal euthanasia. Actress Jacqueline Piñol and Co-Producer Jonny Blu bring this important film to the 19th Annual LA Femme International Film Festival.

3
Pacific Opera Project Presents HANDELS MESS-CIDER SING-A-LONG At Benny Boy Brewing On Dece Photo
Pacific Opera Project Presents HANDEL'S MESS-CIDER SING-A-LONG At Benny Boy Brewing On December 11

Heading into the holiday season, Pacific Opera Project (POP) hosts Handel's Mess-Cider Sing-A-Long on Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at Benny Boy Brewing.

4
Review: A Legend is Reimagined in Octavio Solis QUIXOTE NUEVO at South Coast Repertory Photo
Review: A Legend is Reimagined in Octavio Solis' QUIXOTE NUEVO at South Coast Repertory

On the immediate surface, QUIXOTE NUEVO is a feast for the senses. On a deeper level, the play explores relevant issues, particularly those affecting the Latinx community. Sandwiched in between, however, is a distracting use of sophomoric humor that slightly threatens to counter all of the good messaging the play attempts to push forward.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS Video
Photos & See Danny Rothman, Sally Wilfert & More in SWEENEY TODD at TUTS
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company Video
Get a First Look at THE REFUGE PLAYS at Roundabout Theatre Company
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Video
Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical in Los Angeles Cindy & the Disco Ball: The Musical
Garry Marshall Theatre (10/08-10/29)
Love, Sex, and Misery in Los Angeles Love, Sex, and Misery
905 Cole Theatre (10/21-12/10)
Mrs. Doubtfire in Los Angeles Mrs. Doubtfire
Pantages Theatre (6/11-6/30)
LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann in Los Angeles LA Phil's Chamber Music and Wine: Beethoven and Schumann
Walt Disney Concert Hall (5/07-5/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You