Musical Theatre West Debuts Final Production Of 2023 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of The Sound of Music starting this weekend.
Larger than life set pieces paired with a Broadway-caliber cast of over 40 members will bring the story of hope, love, and kindness to life. MTW's production of The Sound of Music will run on select dates, October 20 - November 5, 2023, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSU Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.
Join Maria Rainer, a free-spirited young woman, and the von Trapp family, as they find love and hope in an uncertain time. Based on the true story of the von Trapp Family Singers and later adapted into the hit movie starring Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music has been a cultural staple for decades. Audiences of all ages will be charmed by classic hit songs including the titular "The Sound of Music" and “My Favorite Things.” The incredible sets, costumes, and powerful vocal performances from the Nun Chorus are also sure to delight ticket holders.
More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at Click Here.
WHEN:
October 20, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)
October 21, Saturday: 8:00 pm
October 22, Sunday: 1:00 pm
October 26, Thursday: 7:30 pm
October 27, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)
October 28, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm
October 29, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm
November 3, Friday: 8:00 pm
November 4, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm
November 5, Sunday: 1:00 pm
WHERE:
Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach
6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815
TICKETS:
Click Here, starting at $20
Purchase online at Click Here or call 562-856-1999
$15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID
CAST:
Juliana Sloan - Maria Rainer
Jonathan Von Mering - Captain von Trapp
Sarah Wolter - Mother Abbess
Cathy Newman - Frau Schmidt/Sister Berthe
Brandon Keith Rogers - Rolf
Erin Dubreuil - Liesl von Trapp
Brian Kim McCormick - Max Detweiler
Meghan Andrews - Elsa Schraeder
Jacqueline Dennis - Sister Margaretta/Ensemble
Holly Santiago - Sister Sophia/Ensemble
Christine Negherbon - Ensemble/Dance Captain
Eleen Hsu-Wentlandt - Ensemble
Katie Brown - Ensemble
Natalie Gissel - Ensemble
Tucker Boggs - Ensemble
Kevin Symons - Franz
Chuck Saculla - Admiral von Schreiber/Baron Elberfeld
Damon Kirsche - Herr Zeller
Adam Lendermon - Ensemble
Danny Bernardo - Ensemble
Brennan Jacob Esguerra - Friedrich (Edelweiss Cast)
Josh Protzmann - Friedrich (Do Re Mi Cast)
Rachel Beard - Luisa (Edelweiss Cast)
Adrienne Amanda Morrow - Luisa (Do Re Mi Cast)
Niles Gray - Kurt (Edelweiss Cast)
Brady Barrett - Kurt (Do Re Mi Cast)
Bellami Soleil Smith - Brigitta (Edelweiss Cast)
Maisie Magdalen Oliveros - Brigitta (Do Re Mi Cast)
Lola Buckland - Marta (Edelweiss Cast)
Abigail Barnaby - Marta (Do Re Mi Cast)
Blakely Amador - Gretl (Edelweiss Cast)
Becca Last - Gretl (Do Re Mi Cast)
Ashleigh Kovach - Nun Chorus
Brianna Liddi - Nun Chorus
Mikki Pagdonsolan - Nun Chorus
Jennifer Kersey - Nun Chorus
Andrea Lara - Nun Chorus
Gabrielle Tresler - Nun Chorus
Lauren Han - Nun Chorus
Briana Bonilla - Nun Chorus
Brook Lord - Nun Chorus
Rachel Holbrook - Nun Chorus
Taj Young - Nun Chorus
Joy Weiser - Nun Chorus
LisaMarie Jenkin - Nun Chorus
