Musical Theatre West Debuts Final Production Of 2023 THE SOUND OF MUSIC

Long Beach's premier musical theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), will debut its production of The Sound of Music starting this weekend.

Larger than life set pieces paired with a Broadway-caliber cast of over 40 members will bring the story of hope, love, and kindness to life. MTW's production of The Sound of Music will run on select dates, October 20 - November 5, 2023, at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center on the CSU Long Beach campus. Tickets are available starting at $20 on musical.org.

Join Maria Rainer, a free-spirited young woman, and the von Trapp family, as they find love and hope in an uncertain time. Based on the true story of the von Trapp Family Singers and later adapted into the hit movie starring Julie Andrews, The Sound of Music has been a cultural staple for decades. Audiences of all ages will be charmed by classic hit songs including the titular "The Sound of Music" and “My Favorite Things.” The incredible sets, costumes, and powerful vocal performances from the Nun Chorus are also sure to delight ticket holders.

More information, a full line-up of performances, and additional details can be found at

WHEN:

October 20, Friday: 8:00 pm (Preview Night)

October 21, Saturday: 8:00 pm

October 22, Sunday: 1:00 pm

October 26, Thursday: 7:30 pm

October 27, Friday: 8:00 pm (ASL Night)

October 28, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

October 29, Sunday: 1:00 pm / 6:00 pm

November 3, Friday: 8:00 pm

November 4, Saturday: 2:00 pm / 8:00 pm

November 5, Sunday: 1:00 pm

WHERE:

Carpenter Performing Arts Center at Cal State Long Beach

6200 E Atherton St, Long Beach, CA 90815

TICKETS:

starting at $20

Purchase online at musical.org or call 562-856-1999

$15 student rush tickets available at the door 1 hour prior to showtime, with ID

CAST: