Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards

Musical Theatre West Announces Selections For 2024 New Works Program

The selected new musicals will be produced in January as a part of a two-day invite-only festival in Long Beach, CA.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at THE WIZ Broadway-Bound Revival
All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 2 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade Photo 3 Audra McDonald Will Be Grand Marshal of 2024 Rose Parade
Review: SANTASIA – A HOLIDAY COMEDY at Whitefire Theatre Photo 4 Review: SANTASIA – A HOLIDAY COMEDY at Whitefire Theatre

Musical Theatre West Announces Selections For 2024 New Works Program

Musical Theatre West Announces Selections For 2024 New Works Program

Musical Theatre West (MTW), Southern California's premier musical theatre company, announced today its selections for its 2024 New Works Program: Broken Ground, with book and lyrics by Christine Toy Johnson and music and lyrics by Jason Ma, The Dark Lady, with music by Veronica Mansour and book and lyrics by Sophie Boyce, and Māyā, with music and book by Cheeyang Ng and book and lyrics by Eric Sorrels. The three selections will have their pieces featured as part of the invite-only festival in Long Beach, CA.

“We are thrilled about the incredible trio of new musicals that we chose to be a part of our New Works Program this year.” said Paul Garman, Executive Director/Producer for MTW. “We had over 70 submissions from around the world, with several excellent pieces in consideration. But these three pieces are so uniquely special, and we can't wait to be a part of the developmental journey for these incredible new musicals.”

Broken Ground was originally commissioned by the Village Theatre in Washington as a part of their New Works program, and has since had several iterations around the country, most recently with a weeklong workshop with the University of Michigan Department of Musical Theatre in May of 2022. The Dark Lady was developed at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center in July 2023, as part of their National Musical Theatre Conference, starring Broadway favorites Samantha Williams, Erika Henningsen, and Kyle Selig. Māyā was conceived at New York University's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program by its creators and has enjoyed readings at the NAMT Festival and was recently a part of the ASCAP Musical Theatre Workshop with Stephen Schwartz.

MTW's New Works Program began in 2021, and spawned from participation in Inclusion Media Company's “Raise Your Voice Playwriting Competition.” Since then, MTW has produced three 29-hour staged readings each year, with the goal of providing writers of new musical theatre an opportunity to see their work on its feet and receive an audience's feedback. To learn more about the MTW New Works Program, visit Click Here.


Tickets for MTW's 2024 Mainstage Season, which features 42nd Street, Million Dollar Quartet, Newsies, and Ain't Misbehavin', are now on sale. For more information, visit Click Here or call (562) 856-1999.

The story of Musical Theatre West is the 71-year journey from a group of volunteers performing in a high school auditorium to one of the largest and most respected theatrical production companies in Southern California. Utilizing professional talent, and producing regional and even world premiere musicals while continuing to honor the tradition of classic musical theatre, MTW is the largest arts producer in the Long Beach area. The company continues to receive critical acclaim and national recognition – and many performers who cut their teeth on the MTW stage have gone on to successful careers on Broadway and in television and film. Just as importantly, stage and screen veterans now come to Musical Theatre West to perform, finding it to be one of the friendliest and most fun venues to work in. A key aspect of the company is its dedication to education, and the Education and Outreach Programs of Musical Theatre West bring the joy and magic of musical theater to over 17,000 children each year through special morning performances, traveling shows and school assemblies, and the Summer Youth Conservatory. Musical Theatre West has a mission to enrich the community with Broadway-quality productions, preserve musical theatre as a unique American art form, and expose people of all backgrounds to the excitement of musical theatre. We hope you'll join us.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Alaskas DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Ahead of NYC Run Photo
Alaska's DRAG: THE MUSICAL to Return to The Bourbon Room Ahead of NYC Run

The award-winning DRAG: The Musical will return to The Bourbon Room in Hollywood for a limited run of performances this March. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Interview: Lesli Margherita Jumped at the Chance to be Singing in THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE H Photo
Interview: Lesli Margherita Jumped at the Chance to be Singing in THE PASADENA PLAYHOUSE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR

A new Pasadena Playhouse holiday tradition begins with the premiere of Tony nominee Sam Pinkleton and Randy Blair’s Pasadena Playhouse Holiday Spectacular running December 14th through December 23rd. Sam directs the cast of MaryAnn Hu, Lesli Margherita, George Salazar and Jason Michael Snow. I had the chance to toss a few questions out to Broadway, Los Angeles and London stage veteran, Ms. Lesli Margherita.

3
El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Tw Photo
El Portal Theatre to Present World Premiere Musical OY! TO THE WORLD - Christmas With A Twist!

Celebrate the holidays with a twist at El Portal Theatre's world premiere musical, OY! To the World - Christmas With a Twist! Don't miss this new musical comedy directed by Maurice Godin, featuring a talented cast and 10.

4
Kentwood Players Will Perform PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward Next Month Photo
Kentwood Players Will Perform PRIVATE LIVES By Noël Coward Next Month

In the lead-up to Noël Coward's worldwide 125th birthday celebration in December 2024, Kentwood Players will present Private Lives, the English playwright's uniquely humorous comedy of manners from Friday, January 19 through Saturday, February 10, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg Video
THE COLOR PURPLE Cast Sits Down With Whoopi Goldberg
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling) Video
Stephanie J. Block Wants You to Have a Merry Christmas, (Darling)
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer Video
Watch the HAZBIN HOTEL Musical Series Trailer
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
The Past, A Present Yet to Come in Los Angeles The Past, A Present Yet to Come
InHouse Theatre (12/04-12/14)
Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged) in Los Angeles Reduced Shakespeare Company in The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)
Smothers Theatre (2/02-2/02)
Sukkot in Los Angeles Sukkot
Skylight Theatre Company (1/14-1/28)
A Very Die Hard Christmas in Los Angeles A Very Die Hard Christmas
Theatre 40 (12/10-12/20)
The Rite of Spring & common ground[s] in Los Angeles The Rite of Spring & common ground[s]
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (2/11-2/11)
A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure in Los Angeles A Faery Hunt Magical Adventure
Orcutt Ranch (3/09-3/09)
Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green in Los Angeles Freight: The Five Incarnations of Abel Green
The Fountain Theatre (11/09-12/16)
Nice Work If You Can Get It in Los Angeles Nice Work If You Can Get It
Coachella Valley Repertory (4/10-4/21)
Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón in Los Angeles Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion at the Los Angeles Music Center (7/12-7/14)
Green Umbrella Series: April 16 John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group in Los Angeles Green Umbrella Series: April 16 John Adams Conducts the LA Phil New Music Group
Walt Disney Concert Hall (4/16-4/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You