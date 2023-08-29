Musical Theatre Guild Announces Casting For Stephen Sondheim's FOLLIES

Musical Theatre Guild, a Southern California theatre institution for over a quarter century, has announced casting for its upcoming production of FOLLIES. Stephen Sondheim's classic 1971 musical reflecting the collapse of American innocence and naivete in the post-Kennedy years, will take place on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center's Eli and Edythe Broad Stage.

The cast includes:

Anastasia Barzee - Sally

Roger Befeler - Buddy

Teri Bibb - Phyllis

Brent Schindele - Ben

Will Collyer - Young Ben

Ashley Fox Linton - Young Sally

Gabriel Navarro - Young Buddy Chelsea Morgan Stock - Young Phyllis

Eydie Alyson - Emily

Bryce Charles - Young Heidi

Brad Ellis* - Theodore

Helen Geller - Hattie

Barbara Carlton Heart - Stella

Susan Edwards Martin - Solange

Glenn Rosenblum - Weismann

Mary VanArsdel - Heidi

Jennifer Leigh Warren* - Carlotta

Paul Wong - Roscoe

and

Ricky Bulda*

Jasmine Ejan

Michael James Brown*

*guest artist

Directed by Jason Graae

Musical Directed by Brad Ellis

Choreographed by Lee Martino

Production Coordinator - Kelley Dorney

Stage Manager - Leesa Freed

A true theatrical event, FOLLIES is surreal, sophisticated, compelling, heart wrenching and epic in scope. Musical theatre legend Stephen Sondheim and author James Goldman combine to tell the story of a reunion of ex-Follies performers in a crumbling theatre, setting the stage for a parade of brilliant pastiche numbers, including "Losing My Mind," "I'm Still Here" and "Broadway Baby." Amid the reminiscing, two middle-aged couples confront some unpleasant truths about their past, their present, and the stark reality of their future. The winner of seven Tony Awards, FOLLIES has attained mythic status through the years, and its' score is considered one of the finest in all musical theatre.

"The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage at Santa Monica College offers Musical Theatre Guild the opportunity to write a new, exciting chapter in our history," says Shannon Warne, Guild member who serves on the organization's governing Executive Committee. "Our company is member-driven, led by performers, and our unique, upscale evenings will have an equally distinctive home at the Performing Arts Center."

Musical Theatre Guild is populated by many of Southern California's finest Musical Theatre performers, many with Broadway and touring credits. They come together for a 25-hour rehearsal period with the express purpose of bringing to life Broadway's forgotten gems, lesser-known shows, and musicals that are rarely performed in the community.

Musical Theatre Guild is 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership company of theatre professionals, devoted to preserving the unique American art form of musical theatre by presenting seldom-seen musicals in a staged reading concert format. MTG's Youth Outreach Program takes specially prepared live performances into Southern California schools, brings hundreds of local high school students to live theatre performances and offers mentorships to theatre students who shadow our professionals behind the scenes of mainstage productions. All Musical Theatre Guild mainstage productions are signed for the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing.