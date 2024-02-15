Merle Dandridge and Jenna Ushkowitz Will Host Benefit Concert For Harvest Home L.A.

Television and Broadway stars Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us, Station 19) and Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee, Waitress) will host a night of pop and Broadway performances as part of a benefit concert for Harvest Home L.A.

The concert will feature Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Cheyenne Jackson, Katie Lowes, Kevin McHale, Austin Mackenzie, Adam Shapiro, Tracie Thoms and more.

Co-hosted and produced by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson, the concert also features musical direction by Seth Rudetsky with staging by Lee Martino.

All proceeds benefit Harvest Home.

Learn more here.

About Harvest Home L.A.

Harvest Home transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support, and programs that equip women to become great mothers.

The LA County Health Department reports that each year 5,000 women are homeless at some point during their pregnancy. And, in the city of Los Angeles, there are currently less than 70 shelter beds available for women who are pregnant and in crisis. Of these, Harvest Home provides 28. This means that each year thousands of women lack housing and supportive programming during one of the most critical times in a mother and baby’s life.