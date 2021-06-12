Meinwald & Leary Will Perform as Part of A Little New Music's Spotlight Series on June 15

---------- Forwarded message ---------

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC's SPOTLIGHT SERIES presents Meinwald & Leary

Live virtual series will spotlight Meinwald & Leary's music and lyrics on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:00 PM PT

LosAngeles,June9,2021— THESPOTLIGHTSERIES,abi-monthlylivestreamedconcertseries created by A LITTLE NEW MUSIC will “spotlight” the catchy music of composer/lyricist team, Meinwald & Leary, on June 15th. The evening will be co-hosted by ALNM co-producers Luke H. Klipp and Kila Packett. The ALNM Spotlight Series is produced by Amy Francis Schott.

Meinwald & Leary, whose musical numbers have been featured in two ALNM concerts, will look back at clips from our archives as well as premiere a brand new work for our viewers! Please join our conversation live on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch beginning at 7:00 PM PT. www.youtube.com/alittlenewmusic

Julia Meinwald and Gordon Leary write aggressively empathetic original musical theatre. Their full-length musicals include THE LONELIEST GIRL IN THE WORLD (2018 Diversionary Theatre premiere, 2016 NAMT Festival, 2015 Polyphone Festival, 2014 Ars Nova OutLoud Series), THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN (2022 Flint Repertory Theatre premiere, 2019 Urban Stages reading, 2019 Flint New Works Festival workshop, 2016 Fresh Ground Pepper Reading), SOMETHING BLUE (2020 Diversionary Theatre workshop, 2019 Page 73 reading, 2019 Underscore Theatre Chicago Musical Theatre Festival), REB+VoDKa+ME (2019 Civilians/Opera America reading, 2017 Tisch New Musical Theatre Workshop, 2017 Yale Institute, 2016 Civilians' FINDINGS Series), and PREGNANCY PACT (2012 Weston Playhouse premiere, 2011 NAMT Festival, 2011 Yale Institute, 2011 Weston New Musical Award). Their short musicals have been commissioned and presented by Prospect Theatre Company, NYC Children's Theater, Dance Now NYC, Lincoln Center Theatre Directors Lab, Williamstown Theatre Festival, and United Airlines. They have developed work with the Dramatists Guild Fellows Program, Ars Nova Uncharted, The Civilians' R&D Group, Fresh Ground Pepper's Playground Playgroup, the Musical Theatre Factory, 92Y Musical Theatre Development Lab, and Page 73's Interstate 73. Both are 2007 alumni of the NYU/Tisch Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. Gordonandjulia.com

A LITTLE NEW MUSIC is one of LA's only concert series to present new and unheard musical theater material. Whether a premiere from an established writer, or an undiscovered tune from a promising up-and-comer, our mission is to showcase these talents with a program that keeps your finger on the pulse of the musical theater scene. Since 2013, A LITTLE NEW MUSIC has introduced an impressive array of over 200 songs by nearly 150 songwriting teams, including Broadway's Sankoff & Hein (COME FROM AWAY); Academy Award-winners and Tony Award nominees Pasek & Paul (DEAR EVAN HANSEN, LA LA LAND); Joe Iconis (BE MORE CHILL); Rob Rokicki (THE LIGHTNING THIEF); Mark Allen (GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER); Miller & Tysen (TUCK EVERLASTING); Matt Gould & Griffin Matthews (WITNESS UGANDA); Michael R. Jackson (A STRANGE LOOP); Ryan Scott Oliver (JASPER IN DEADLAND); Carner & Gregor (ISLAND SONG); Milburn & Vigoda (ERNEST SHACKLETON LOVES ME); Adam Gwon (ORDINARY DAYS); Drew Fornarola (CLAUDIO QUEST); Carmel Dean (RENASCENCE); Kerrigan & Lowdermilk (THE MAD ONES); Tegan Summer & Gregory Nabours (MARILYN! THE NEW MUSICAL), and counting. LA Weekly says, “A Little New Music is bringing the best of new musical theatre to LA, one song at a time.” For more information visit: www.alittlenewmusic.org or Facebook/Twitter/Instagram: @ALittleNewMusic.

