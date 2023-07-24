Margaret Cho Extends LIVE & LIVID Tour Through The End Of 2023

Shows at the NY Comedy Festival on November 8 and The Event at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, CA on Nov. 18 are currently on sale.

By: Jul. 24, 2023

Margaret Cho continues to be the must-see comedian with her recent inclusion in VOGUE Magazine's “9 best female comedians of all-time' alongside other comedic icons Joan Rivers, Gilda Radner and Wanda Sykes

Now, Margaret - the five-time Grammy and Emmy nominated comedian/actress who has been touring North America since the start of the year has added brand new dates to her Live and LIVID! tour. Tickets for the Live and LIVID! tour will be on-sale Click Here beginning Friday, July 28 at 10AM LOCAL. Please note that the NY Comedy Festival on November 8 and The Event at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park, CA on Nov. 18 are currently on sale.

 “Live and LIVID is a show celebrating my 40 years as a stand up comedian. I will be radiating rage about homophobia, sexism, racism and the fight to stay alive in a culture that is killing us daily. You will love seeing me Live and LIVID! This is living! Come through life!”

 “I've cycled through many names to get to Live and Livid. Absolutely Angry, Bitch and Bitchy, Count on this C***,  but Live and LIVID seems to have a ring to it.” - says Cho.

"The Notorious C.H.O.! Margaret is a jack of all trades and master of many. Whether conjuring the spirits of George Carlin, Joan Rivers or Lenny Bruce, she is committed to navigating the world of comedy and uniquely making it her own.  Completely unapologetic about the life experiences that have shaped her path and journey to where she is today. These are just some of the reasons I love Margaret."  Wanda Sykes  

 “I was inspired by Margaret. I got my start in comedy because of Margaret.” When I was in medical school and being her opening act at university inspired me to do this full-time. I would always ask Margaret, 'Should I quit being a doctor? Should I quit medicine?' I was so tortured, and I know I annoyed her. And she was so patient with me and so loving. It was just like a sibling – and it got me through my own internal confidence crises.“Margaret really is a pioneer in so many ways. Every Asian-American comedian owes a debt of gratitude to Margaret. Also, when I developed my own show, Dr Ken, I had Margaret as my character's sister for a reason.” Ken JeongClick Here

A pioneer amongst women in comedy, Margaret doesn't take anything for granted as she continues to tackle difficult subjects with sensitivity and her razor sharp insight with her takes on addiction, abuse, activism and Asianness. It's all about the politics of disgust and what is disgusting about politics. Margaret has received many rave reviews for her live shows with the Chicago Tribune saying “Be it on-screen (“30 Rock,” “Drop Dead Diva”) or on stage, Margaret Cho has been one of the most exciting, unpredictable stand-up comics working for some time, and that hasn't changed. If anything, the Asian-American female comedian's voice has become more valuable than ever, given today's social climate, and Cho's material remains just as compelling, thanks in part to—and sometimes in spite of—her unapologetic delivery.”

 

Live and LIVID! Tour Dates

 

August

 11:  Largo - Los Angeles, CA

September

8 & 9: Irvine Improv - Irvine, CA

17:  Laxson Auditorium - Chico, CA

23:  The Fitzgerald Theater - St. Paul, MN

24:  The Pageant - St. Louis, MO

 

October

6:  James K. Polk Theater - Nashville, TN

7:  Mimi Ohio Theatre - Cleveland, OH

20:  Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre - Red Bank, NJ

21:  The Ridgefield Playhouse - Ridgefield, CT

22:  The Paramount - Huntington, NY

 

November

 

4: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre - San Antonio, TX

5: Orpheum Theater - New Orleans, LA

8: The Town Hall/NY Comedy Festival - New York, NY

18: The Event at Graton Resort & Casino - Rohnert Park, CA

 

December

 

15: Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI

16: The Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL




