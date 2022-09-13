Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mambo Kings and Camille Zamora Come to The Wallis Next Month

The performance is on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

Sep. 13, 2022  

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents MAMBO KINGS AND Camille Zamora in a passionate evening of classic Zarzuela arias, tangos, boleros, and other musical treasures from Spain, Cuba, and The Americas on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 7:30 PM, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater.

The performance, which takes place during National Hispanic Heritage Month, spotlights the musical chemistry of the iconic Mambo Kings and the magnetic star soprano Camille Zamora. Mambo Kings, hailed as the nation's foremost Latin jazz ensemble, have thrilled audiences for decades with their explosive blend of Afro-Cuban rhythms and jazz improvisation. Zamora, hailed as a leading interpreter of classical Spanish song by NBC Latino and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, has been described by Opera Magazine as "a singer blessed with intense communicative ability who blazes with passion," garnering acclaim for her "dramatic and nuanced" (The New York Times) interpretations of repertoire ranging from Mozart to tango.

Zamora curates and performs this program as part of her work as The Wallis' 2022/2023 Artist-in-Residence. Together with fellow Sing for Hope Co-Founder and Artist-in-Residence Monica Yunus, she will create multiple innovative arts events for The Wallis this season. Sing for Hope, which is The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season Company-in-Residence, is a leading "arts peace corps" that creates initiatives - including the Sing for Hope Pianos in parks and public spaces from the Bronx to Beirut - that promote the mission of art for all. In addition to Zamora's performance with the Mambo Kings, she and Yunus present, with The Wallis, the Sing for Hope Production of The Last Sorcerer (Le Dernier Sorcier), Pauline Viardot's 1867 "eco-feminist" masterwork salon opera 150 years ahead of its time. Additionally, Zamora and Yunus will appear in The Wallis' signature Sorting Room series in December, educational initiatives, and more to be announced.

Tickets ($39 - $125) are on sale now, as are single tickets and subscriptions to all performances in The Wallis' 2022/2023 Season.


