MUSI-CAL to Showcase Five New Musicals at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood

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The Foundation for New American Musicals has announced the presentation of MUSI-CAL at the famous Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood on Wednesday, June 17th, 2026.

The event will showcase selections from five cutting-edge musicals: Revolutionize the Babies!, Fired! The Musical, One Up: the Musical, Vivian Vance Alive and Well Running Chinese Take-Out, The New Life of Old AF. The program is produced by Ryan M. Luevano (Executive Producer), with Linda Shusett as co-producer, both of whom are esteemed board members of the Foundation for New American Musicals.

MUSI-CAL, a FNAM program, stands as a beacon for the development and support of new musicals, providing audiences with an exclusive peek into works-in-progress by local So-Cal Composers and Writers. This dynamic platform not only offers encouragement to our Southern California music creators but also serves as a public showcase for their exceptional work. Attendees, including industry professionals, gather to witness the birth of new talents and greet familiar faces. With a rich history of featuring over 100 musicals in progress in just a few short years, MUSI-CAL continues to be a driving force in shaping the future of musical theater. Get ready for an unforgettable night of creativity and innovation.

REVOLUTIONIZE THE BABIES!

Book Music and Lyrics by Mark Generous and Mina Bloom

Germs and Conditions are an alien band sent to planet Earth to educate the children through song and humor!

FIRED! THE MUSICAL

Book and Lyrics by Eric C Jones

Music by Ian Stephenson

A fired corporate downsizer gets an inheritance from his late boss to give away 10 million dollars to ten people before his 31st birthday to receive 100 million dollars.

ONE UP: THE MUSICAL

Book by Mary Bonney and Weslie Lechner

Lyrics by Matt Dahan

Music by Matt Dahan

Set in 1987, One Up: The Musical is an original eighties musical that follows Bryson, a bright but untested intern at Classic Games, who dreams of creating her own video game and earning a place in the industry. Bryson sneaks her game into the company's demo day and earns a chance to develop it but soon finds herself walking the fine line between ambition and integrity, learning just how far she will go to win.

Vivian Vance ALIVE AND WELL RUNNING CHINESE TAKE-OUT

Book and Lyrics by John Wuchte

Music by John Wuchte and Michael Teoli

A musical fantasy in which Vivian Vance feels so associated with the character she created, Ethel Mertz from the famed I Love Lucy, she fakes her own death to see what life is like without Ethel. When her secret is revealed, the world is now waiting for the second coming of Viv.

THE NEW LIFE OF OLD AF

Book and Lyrics by Rick Batalla

Music by Rick Batalla, Philip McNiven, Ryan Whyman

"The New Life of Old A.F." - When a bus-riding widower learns he's about to be a grandfather, he must face his fears, retake the driver's seat, and navigate a road full of detours-including an unexpected new love-in this joyful musical comedy about letting go, moving forward, and starting over.

MORE INFORMATION AND TICKETS:

VIP Tickets are $40; General Seating $30; Student General $25.

All ticket sales are final and available online at: https://www.ticketleap.events/tickets/fnamla/musi-cal-6-17-26

Doors open at 7:00 PM for dinner and drinks before the 8:00 PM curtain.

Address: 6725 Sunset Boulevard, Hollywood, California 90028

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