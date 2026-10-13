MOONLIGHT CABARET to Showcase GFBLA Jazz Band This Halloween
The performance will feature three musical groups in costume performing Halloween standards at The Mayflower Club in North Hollywood.
The GFBLA Jazz Band, Sepulveda Sax Quartet, and Tootie Fruities will take center stage in full costume for a set of iconic Halloween standards, with drag queen Anya B. Hynz serving as host. Guests are encouraged to bring their creativity and join the costume contest.
Anya B. Hynz calls herself the Indiana Jones of Drag, but for this night she has been summoned from beyond as her supernatural, ghoulish self. 'As someone who started their drag journey at a Dragtoberfest, this is my favorite time of year, and I'm beyond the grave excited to be spending an ooky, spooky night with GFBLA as we get put under the spell of the Moonlight Cabaret,' said Hynz.
More than a night of Halloween fun, Moonlight Cabaret reflects GFBLA's mission to enrich the community through music and create a welcoming space where everyone can celebrate together.
About GFBLA
Founded in 1978, GFBLA is the second oldest LGBTQ+ band in the world. Originally named the Great American Yankee (G.A.Y.) Freedom Band of Los Angeles, the group was created to promote visibility of the LGBT community and to provide entertainment at pride celebrations. GFBLA was one of the original eight gay bands that founded the Pride Bands Alliance.
The scope of the band has since expanded, and it now focuses on providing a positive environment for everybody, enriching the community through music, and setting an example of acceptance and camaraderie among all people.
About Anya B. Hynz
Anya B. Hynz is a drag performer and host who has worked in both Massachusetts and California for over a decade. She describes herself as the Indiana Jones of Drag.
- Title: Moonlight Cabaret with the GFBLA Jazz Band
- When: Wednesday, October 28 | 8PM
- Where: The Mayflower Club | 11110 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606
- Tickets: $10 Community Ticket | $20 True Cost Ticket
- Ticket Link: https://gfbla.org/event/moonlight-cabaret/
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