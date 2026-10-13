MOONLIGHT CABARET to Showcase GFBLA Jazz Band This Halloween

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The GFBLA Jazz Band, Sepulveda Sax Quartet, and Tootie Fruities will take center stage in full costume for a set of iconic Halloween standards, with drag queen Anya B. Hynz serving as host. Guests are encouraged to bring their creativity and join the costume contest.

Anya B. Hynz calls herself the Indiana Jones of Drag, but for this night she has been summoned from beyond as her supernatural, ghoulish self. 'As someone who started their drag journey at a Dragtoberfest, this is my favorite time of year, and I'm beyond the grave excited to be spending an ooky, spooky night with GFBLA as we get put under the spell of the Moonlight Cabaret,' said Hynz.

More than a night of Halloween fun, Moonlight Cabaret reflects GFBLA's mission to enrich the community through music and create a welcoming space where everyone can celebrate together.

About GFBLA

Founded in 1978, GFBLA is the second oldest LGBTQ+ band in the world. Originally named the Great American Yankee (G.A.Y.) Freedom Band of Los Angeles, the group was created to promote visibility of the LGBT community and to provide entertainment at pride celebrations. GFBLA was one of the original eight gay bands that founded the Pride Bands Alliance.

The scope of the band has since expanded, and it now focuses on providing a positive environment for everybody, enriching the community through music, and setting an example of acceptance and camaraderie among all people.

About Anya B. Hynz

Anya B. Hynz is a drag performer and host who has worked in both Massachusetts and California for over a decade. She describes herself as the Indiana Jones of Drag.

Title: Moonlight Cabaret with the GFBLA Jazz Band

When: Wednesday, October 28 | 8PM

Where: The Mayflower Club | 11110 Victory Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91606

Tickets: $10 Community Ticket | $20 True Cost Ticket

Ticket Link: https://gfbla.org/event/moonlight-cabaret/

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 04 Hrs 03 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming