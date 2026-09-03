MONTEREY JAZZ FESTIVAL Tickets Now on Sale for 69th Annual Event

NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All ticket types are on sale for the 69th Annual Monterey Jazz Festival, September 25-27 can be purchased online or by calling 888.248.6499.

Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages offer a reserved seat to each of the 13 shows on the Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage in the Arena (renewable annually) plus, access to 60 additional performances and activities on the four Grounds stages. Full Weekend Arena Ticket Packages at $465 and up for Arena sectional and side bleacher seating.

Single-Day Arena Tickets offer a reserved daily seat for shows on the Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage in the Arena, plus, access to all performances and activities on the four Grounds stages that day. Single-Day Tickets Packages are $110 for Friday and $215 for Saturday or Sunday. Single-Day Arena Lawn Tickets are $85 for Friday and $135 for Sunday.

Full Weekend Grounds Packages offer access to 60 performances and activities on the four Grounds stages. Full Weekend Grounds Packages are $230. Single-Day Grounds Tickets are $65 for Friday and $90 for Saturday or Sunday through September 20. Ticket prices will increase from September 21-27.

Military and student discounts for Grounds tickets are available in person with military or student ID at the festival box office at the fairgrounds beginning September 23. Limit of four per military ID and one per student ID.

The Festival, the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world and now in its 69th year, will feature 74 performances from iconic jazz masters and emerging artists, educational events, and conversations on five stages. This vibrant, fun and unique festival experience offers nearly 30 hours of live music spanning three days and nights, accompanied by an array of 70 international cuisine, arts & crafts, and merchandise vendors on the oak-studded 20 acres of the Monterey County Fair & Event Center, located at 2000 Fairground Road in Monterey.

“Only in Monterey” exclusive performances at MJF69 include Herbie Hancock and Ron Carter: For Miles, a one-time-only reuniting of the musicians as a duo to celebrate the centennial of Miles Davis’ birth. They appear in the Arena on Sunday September 27 at 7:45pm on the Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage.

Meshell Ndegeocello will premiere her MJF69 commission piece, “America 250” in the Arena on Saturday, September 26 at 7pm on the Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage.

The “Monterey Surprise,” an all-star group of contemporary jazz masters, celebrates musicians and music from the inaugural Monterey Jazz Festival in 1958 and features 2026 Artist-In-Residence Ambrose Akinmusire with Melissa Aldana, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gerald Clayton, Larry Grenadier, and Brian Blade and will appear on the Ray Drummond West End Stage presented by Overshine Wine on Saturday, September 26.

The “Bulldog Bass Jam,” dedicated to the late Ray Drummond, will take place on the newly-renamed Ray Drummond West End Stage presented by Overshine Wine on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on the Grounds and features contemporary masters such as Essiet Essiet, Larry Grenadier, Linda May Han Oh, Rufus Reid, Yasushi Nakamura, Reuben Rogers, and Robert Hurst.

With the generous support of Montage Health, new chairs on the Arena floor are being provided for ticket holders to sit in comfort at the 69th Monterey Jazz Festival in anticipation of the festival’s 70th anniversary in 2027. Additional new chairs will be incorporated into the side boxes where space allows. The Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage will host all Arena shows.

Other highlights include additional centennial celebrations of the births of Miles Davis and John Coltrane with performances from Ravi Coltrane, Isaiah Collier, and Gregory Hutchinson; MJF69 Artist-in-Residence Ambrose Akinmusire performing multiple times during the weekend; the debuts of spoken word artists aja monet and author Amy Tan; and Charles Lloyd, celebrating the 60th anniversary of his influential album Forest Flower, recorded at Monterey in 1966.

The multiple Grammy Award-winning Arena lineup on the Jimmy Lyons Stage presented by Montage begins on Friday night September 25 and includes the Eddie Palmieri Experience — a tribute to the late salsa master with special guests David Sánchez, Carlos Henriquez, Melissa Aldana, and others; and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis with special guest Cécile McLorin Salvant. This will also be Marsalis’ final appearance at Monterey as the leader of this influential big band. Friday Grounds artists include Ron Carter Foursight Quartet; Alexa Tarantino Quartet, Melissa Aldana Quartet, Nick Finzer’s J.J. Johnson Legacy Project, and the USAF Commanders Jazz Ensemble, and more.

The Saturday September 26 Arena lineup includes a Blues Jam with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram & Friends with special guest Shemekia Copeland; David Sánchez’s Carib Ensemble; Ravi Coltrane Quartet; Meshell Ngegeocello debuting her “America 250” commission piece, and Cécile McLorin Salvant. Saturday Grounds artists include Shemekia Copeland Band, Brian Blade & The Fellowship Band, Linda May Han Oh Trio, and more.

The Sunday September 27 Arena lineup includes Brittany Davis and Black Thunder; Next Generation Jazz Orchestra with Ambrose Akinmusire and Gerald Clayton; aja monet; Charles Lloyd Quartet; and Herbie Hancock & Ron Carter. Sunday Grounds artists include Joey Alexander Quartet; The Bad Plus; Ambrose Akinmusire Quartet; Greg Hutchinson’s Kind of Now; and Amy Tan & Joey Alexander, and more.

Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming