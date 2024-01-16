MACK & MABEL IN CONCERT Comes to All Roads Theatre Company Next Month

All Roads Theatre Company has announced its inaugural production, a fully staged and choreographed “in concert” presentation of the beloved and rarely produced Broadway musical Mack & Mabel, starring Dermot Mulroney, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Caroline O’Connor.

With book by Michael Stewart (revised book by Francine Pascal) and music and lyrics by the legendary Jerry Herman, the show will be directed and choreographed by Scott Thompson with musical direction by Fred Barton (conducting an 18-piece orchestra). Along with Mulroney, Rosen, and O’Connor, the cast will feature Chad Doreck, Lee James, Michael Shepperd, Robert Yacko, Glenn Rosenblum, Arthur L. Ross, and Myriam Ali. The ensemble will include Nichole Beeks, Amanda Carr, Julianna Cauterucci, Wes Dameron, Brody Ensor, Barb Erfurt, Iva Erwin, Adam Fried, Skylar Gaines, Ariana Nicole George, Sylvie Gosse, Caleb Green, Carissa Hamann, Flynn Henry, Alex Hogy, Shira Jackman, Danielle LaRauf, David Leppert, Holden Maples, Mark Marchillo, Julia Marley, Hisato Masuyama, Donovan Mendelovitz, Alexandra Mitchell, Laura Rensing, Gabby Rosales, Erica Schaeffer, Brennan Schmidt, and Nick Signor.



Set and lighting design are by Paul Black, costume design is by Shon LeBlanc, sound design is by Julie Ferrin, projection design is by Larry Saperstein, prop design is by Bouket Fingerhut, and hair and makeup design is by Carter Thomas. Associate choreographers are Sylvie Gosse and Mark Marchillo. Technical director is Andrew Rivas, production stage manager is Robert Levinstein, and production assistant is Joy Bodin Pacifici. Associate producer is Jeramiah Peay and Matthew Herrmann is general manager.



Mack & Mabel tells the story of the tumultuous romantic and artistic relationship between silent movie director Mack Sennett and one of his biggest discoveries and stars, Mabel Normand. In a series of flashbacks, Sennett relates the glory days of Keystone Studios from 1911, when he discovered Normand through his creation of Sennett's Bathing Beauties and the Keystone Cops, to Normand's death from tuberculosis in 1930.



There will be four performances only on Friday, February 16, at 8pm; Saturday, February 17, at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, February 18, at 3pm. Tickets prices range from $65–$130 and may be purchased online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2286302®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F371%2Fproduction%2F1180065?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1, or by phone at (818) 508-4200. Gala opening night tickets for February 16 are available for $200 and include priority seating and a post-performance celebration. The El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Boulevard in North Hollywood, 91601.



Composer-lyricist Jerry Herman wrote a strikingly haunting, compelling, and unusual score for Mack & Mabel and deemed it his personal favorite. It features two of Broadway’s greatest love songs, I Won’t Send Roses and Time Heals Everything. Herman’s other Broadway scores include Hello, Dolly!, Mame, Dear World, La Cage Aux Folles, Milk and Honey, and The Grand Tour.



Dermot Mulroney is well known for his starring roles in films such as My Best Friend's Wedding, Young Guns, Staying Together, Where the Day Takes You, Point of No Return, Angels in the Outfield, About Schmidt, The Wedding Date, Zodiac, August: Osage County, Insidious: Chapter 3, Scream VI, The Last Outlaw, The Thing Called Love, Long Gone, and Longtime Companion. His TV work includes appearances on Friends, Shameless, American Horror Story, and Arrested Development, among many others.



Jenna Lea Rosen is an exciting rising star, having played leads in Grease, The Addams Family, Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, and Saturday Night Fever. She has voiced multiple regular and recurring roles on the Disney Channel, Netflix, and MAX, and has sung in concerts and cabarets across the country with Patti LuPone, Richard M. Sherman, and Kristin Chenoweth.



Caroline O’Connor played the title role of Mabel Normand in the 1995 London production of Mack & Mabel, earning an Olivier Award nomination. She made her Broadway debut as Velma Kelly in the Chicago revival and is also known to US audiences as the tap-dancing fury Miss Shields in the Broadway production of A Christmas Story: The Musical. She has played lead roles in major musical productions in London, Paris, Sydney, and Melbourne, and on film she appeared in Baz Luhrmann’s Moulin Rouge and the Cole Porter biopic It’s Delovely.



Scott Thompson is an award-winning producer, director, and choreographer who has worked with a “Who’s Who” of today’s Broadway talent at theatres around the United States in an eclectic repertoire of productions including Gypsy, Oliver!, and the notorious classic Tom Eyen play Women Behind Bars, which enjoyed a successful run in Los Angeles at the Montalban Theatre and is now streaming on Broadway HD and coming soon to Amazon Prime.



Fred Barton conducted the Tony Award-winning musical City of Angels at the Shubert Theatre, Cabaret at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and Zorba at the Pantages Theatre (all in Los Angeles), as well as composing the score for Women Behind Bars at the Montalban Theatre. He was music director for the original productions of Forbidden Broadway in New York and Los Angeles and served as music supervisor for Spamilton at the Kirk Douglas Theatre. His TV composing credits include The Magic Schoolbus and Wonder Pets (both Emmy Award-winners).



ARTCO, the brainchild of founders Scott Thompson and Fred Barton, will follow its inaugural production with a 2024/2025 season of three productions: a classic play, a second classic musical, a digital new works play festival, and the rollout of a concert series dedicated to the work of classic Broadway composers featuring an orchestra and major musical theatre performers.