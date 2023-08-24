Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival Returns This Fall

The festival takes place September 23-24, 2023, at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

POPULAR

Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You Photo 1 Catch the Best of Broadway on Tour: A Guide to National Touring Shows Near You
HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience Photo 2 HAMILTON Goes Digital With A Revolutionary Roblox Experience
Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group Photo 3 Exclusive: First Look At OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD At Center Theatre Group
Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON Photo 4 Shia LaBeouf To Make Stage Debut In David Mamet World Premiere HENRY JOHNSON

Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival Returns This Fall

Celebrating the small four-stringed wonder – the Ukulele – which has been captivating hearts and bringing musical joy into people’s lives for over 100 years, the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival presented by Kala Koa Entertainment, returns the weekend of September 23-24, 2023, at the Torrance Cultural Arts Center. An exciting weekend dedicated to exploring the musical versatility of the ukulele for the experienced ukulele player, the occasional strummer, or simply the curious spectator. This unique, family-friendly festival includes workshops for all levels of playing ability to work on technique or simply learn to play and enjoy live all-star performances by some of today’s most popular ukulele players.

The Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival takes place from 9:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 23 and on Sunday, September 24 from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. featuring unlimited access to workshops for all levels, live performances throughout the day, strum-alongs and presentations, ukulele marketplace, food, and, of course, shave ice. In addition and in conjunction with the Ukulele Festival, on Sunday, September 24 at 2:00 p.m. at the James Armstrong Theatre, the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation (TOCA) presents a live concert featuring NUE - a trio of ukulele musicians from Hawaii (separately ticketed - https://torrancearts.org/show/nue-na-ukulele-ekolu/).

This year, there will be Free classes for absolute beginners in the Nakano Theatre all day Saturday, along with demonstrations and prizes. Seats are first come, first served; attendees must bring their own ukulele (A variety of entry-level instruments will be available for sale as well).

The 2023 Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival also hosts a Ukulele Marketplace, located in the entry plaza of the Torrance Cultural Arts Center. Free and open to the public, attendees can browse boutique Ukulele builders, entry level and budget friendly instruments, fun accessories and ukuleles handcrafted in Hawaii, as well as open mic performances. In addition, authentic island style shave ice and food is available for purchase, round out the festival activities.

Ukulele Artists and Workshop Instructors include: Hawaii artists Abe Lagrimas Jr.Corey FujimotoKalei GamiaoCraig CheeMika KaneSarah Maisel; from Wisconsin, Lil Rev and Katie DeNure; from Italy, Ukulollo; from Brazil, Jenifer Cabrera; from Chicago, Abby Lyons; from Canada, Peter Luongo; along with San Diego-based musician Anthony Stanley; Bay Area-based Ukulenny; Los Angeles teacher Melanie Kareem; and festival producer Mitch Chang.

Sponsors of the Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival include Mitch Chang Mortgage, Carta Coffee, Ohana Ukuleles, Anuenue Ukuleles, Kala Ukuleles, Flight Ukuleles, Kanilea Ukuleles, Hawaiian Island Creations, and Raynbow Creations.

WHO, WHEN, WHERE, TICKETS:
- Saturday day-long Los Angeles International Ukulele Festival, September 23; 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. (doors open at 8:30 a.m.); Torrance Cultural Arts Center; 3330 Civic Center Drive, Torrance, CA 90503

All Access Entry (includes unlimited access to Workshops & Performances): $47; $20 students with ID at the door; free for kids 12 & under.
 

Free Beginner Classes (Nakano Theatre at the Torrance Arts Center) *Does not include entry into main festival event: FREE beginner classes & demonstrations throughout the day on Saturday. No admission required but seating is first come, first served. Bring your ukulele; if you don't have one, there will be a variety of entry-level friendly instruments available for purchase. There will be prize giveaways as well.

- Sunday, September 24; 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The Festival continues with more workshops and performances; $27

- Sunday, September 24; 2 p.m. NUE in concert at the James Armstrong Theatre - a trio of ukulele musicians from Hawaii (separately ticketed), presented by the Torrance Cultural Arts Foundation; $25-$150




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Eugene ONeill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fishers Your Regularly Scheduled Programm Photo
Eugene O'Neill Theater Center To Develop Brittany Fisher's Your Regularly Scheduled Programming

The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center will welcome Brittany Fisher to campus this September to develop her new play, Your Regularly Scheduled Programming. The script was originally selected for the 2022 National Playwrights Conference, and the O'Neill is thrilled to have this piece on its Waterford campus.

2
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Years Outstanding Profe Photo
Cal State LA Music Faculty Member James Ford III Honored With This Year's Outstanding Professor Award

James Ford III, a professor of music in the College of Arts and Letters at Cal State LA, was recognized for excellence in teaching and outstanding achievements during University Convocation 2023.

3
LAs Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nations Only Unionized Stri Photo
LA's Star Garden Topless Dive Bar to Reopen This Weekend as the Nation's Only Unionized Strip Club

Discover the transformation of LA's iconic Star Garden dive bar into the nation's only unionized strip club. Get insights into the reopening ceremony and the significance of this historical change in the strip club industry.

4
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short F Photo
Black Hollywood Education & Resource Center to Host 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase

Celebrate the 25th Annual Reel Black Men Short Film Showcase, featuring dynamic emerging Black male filmmakers. Join the dialogue following each film block at Regal L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles on September 22-23, 2023. Stream the Virtual Film Festival from October 1-8 on BHERC.TV. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness the artistry, passion, and sacrifice involved in independent filmmaking.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP Video Video: The Kid Critics Believe in Magic at EL MAGO POP
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Teaser Ahead of October Premiere
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS Video
Drew Gehling Opens Up About Vocal Issues Research on CBS
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator Video
Watch Joseph Gordon-Levitt in Trailer For Movie Musical From ONCE Creator
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Exorcistic The Rock Musical
The Three Clubs (6/30-9/16)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Red Suitcase
The Broadwater Theatre Mainstage (8/10-9/03)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brisk Festival L.A. III
Morgan-Wixson Theater (8/05-9/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum
Barnsdall Gallery Theatre (9/01-9/10)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hansel and Gretel
Kings Road Park (9/09-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Chance Theater (9/22-10/22)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# King Hedley II
A Noise Within (3/31-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Joffrey Ballet's Anna Karenina
The Music Center's Dorothy Chandler Pavilion (6/21-6/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elephant Shavings
Odyssey Theatre (8/26-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jacob Collier with the LA Phil
Hollywood Bowl (9/13-9/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You