Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Will Perform Strauss, Ravel, Beethoven

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Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) will continue its 2026-27 season with STRAUSS, RAVEL, BEETHOVEN on Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm at Colburn's Zipper Hall and Sunday, October 18, 4 pm at The Wallis. Led by LACO Music Director Jaime Martín and joined by Avery Fisher Career Grant-winning guest pianist Conrad Tao, LACO performs works spanning over a century of orchestral innovation, from Beethoven's revolutionary symphonies to Ravel's orchestral color and Strauss's soaring tone poems.

Strauss's monumental and mournful Metamorphosen, a work Martín has long wanted to share with LACO audiences, opens the program. Scored in its original form for 23 individual solo strings, the work is perfectly suited to LACO's strengths. Deeply moved by the loss of the Munich Hoftheater during WWII, Strauss sought the consolations of Goethe, whose ideas about transformation informed his concept of Metamorphosen. Throughout the work, melodic, harmonic and rhythmic ideas continually shift and transform, with overlapping lines building an uninterrupted flow of sound, eventually evoking the Funeral March from Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, “Eroica.” The work serves not only as a memorial to the opera houses destroyed during the war, but also to the cultural life they represented and to which Strauss had contributed throughout his career.

LACO is then joined by virtuosic pianist Conrad Tao for Ravel's lighthearted Piano Concerto in G Major. Ravel's penultimate composition, this concerto follows the models of Mozart and Saint-Saëns while incorporating jazz-influenced themes. Tao, a pianist and composer celebrated for his boundary-defying artistry, is known for his powerful performances of traditional repertoire. He has been praised by New York Magazine as “the kind of musician who is shaping the future of classical music,” and by The New York Times for his “probing intellect and open-hearted vision.”

The program closes with Beethoven's heroic "Eroica" Symphony No. 3, a seminal work that changed the idea of what a symphony could be. Tracing the full arc of human struggle and renewal, this bold piece finds Beethoven breaking from the graceful writing of his first two symphonies. Inspired by Napoleon Bonaparte, Beethoven set out to write a symphony of unprecedented scale, pushing the form beyond the conventions of his time.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 18 Hrs 33 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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