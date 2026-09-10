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Long Beach Symphony will perform Faces of America at 250, a sweeping orchestral celebration of the people, experiences and ideals that have shaped our nation, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

Conducted by Music Director Eckart Preu, the orchestra will be joined by Grammy Award-winning cellist Zuill Bailey. The pre-concert performance by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will set the tone for an evening that journeys through the many American musical perspectives—from the familiar strains of The Star-Spangled Banner and Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man to the vibrant cultural expression of James P. Johnson's Harlem Symphony and Gershwin's exuberant Strike Up the Band.

At the heart of the program is Visions of Humanity and Unity, a new five-movement cello concerto created through a groundbreaking national commissioning consortium, including Long Beach Symphony. The collaborative work brings together five composers from distinct cultural and musical backgrounds—Mark O'Connor, Avner Dorman, Enrico Chapela, Zhou Tian and Chanda Dancy—each contributing one movement inspired by a phrase from the Declaration of Independence. Performed by cellist Zuill Bailey, the work transforms historic text into a vibrant musical mosaic, reflecting the many cultures, experiences and traditions that have shaped our country and contributed to its spirit of innovation and progress.

The complete work received its world premiere on August 8, 2026, with Bailey and the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Eckart Preu as part of Summermusik in Cincinnati. On October 10, Preu and Bailey will reunite in Long Beach to present this remarkable new work to Southern California audiences.

“America is a country of many voices, many stories and many musical traditions,” said Long Beach Symphony President Kelly Ruggierello. “This program gives us an opportunity to experience those expressions together—to reflect on where we have come from, celebrate where we are today, and imagine where we might go next.”

Further enriching the evening's celebration, the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band will perform on the Plaza before the concert and join Long Beach Symphony onstage for a special performance of The Star-Spangled Banner. Based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, the band serves as a musical ambassador for the Marine Corps, performing at military ceremonies and community events throughout the region and beyond. Their participation brings together musicians who serve our country and musicians who serve their community through the universal language of music.

The concert also marks a major milestone for Long Beach Symphony Music Director Eckart Preu, who launches his 10th anniversary season with the orchestra. Preu began his tenure in 2017 and has been recognized for programming that combines beloved masterworks with rare and contemporary works, bringing dimension, sophistication and spirit to the concert experience.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Audiences are invited to arrive early, enjoy the live Prelude performance by the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing Band in the Plaza, attend the always inspiring 6:30 p.m. Pre-Concert Talk, and gather in The 3rd Space for drinks and conversation with fellow patrons.

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