Long Beach Shakespeare Company Unveils October Radio Show Season
The venue will present radio-play adaptations of literary classics at the Helen Borgers Theatre in Long Beach.
he Helen Borgers Theater Home of the Long Beach Shakespeare Company will present its 2026 October Radio Show Season
Ray Bradbury's 'Zero Hour' and Edgar Allan Poe 'Tell Tale' Radio Show
Performance Dates: 10/9 8 PM, 10/10 8 PM and 10/11 2 PM
Ray Bradbury's 'Zero Hour' and Edgar Allan Poe 'Tell Tale' double feature brings together two legendary writers. Step into the haunting imagination of Edgar Allan Poe with this radio-play adaptation, one of his most iconic works. From Poe's tales blend the macabre with the poetic, exploring madness, mystery, and mortality in ways that have captivated audiences for generations. His voice-dark, lyrical, unforgettable-remains one of the most distinctive in American literature. If you dare stay and enjoy Ray Bradbury's 'Zero Hour' is a 1949 short story that proves to be one of Bradbury's most famous and chilling stories. One set in a future America, where a young girl is befriended by an otherworldly creature, who needs her help to take over planet Earth and wipe out all of the adults.
Frankenstein Radio Show
Performances Dates: 10/16 8 PM, 10/17 8 PM and 10/18 2 PM
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein comes to life in this chilling and moving radio-play adaptation. The story follows Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant young scientist whose ambition leads him to create life, only to recoil from the creature he brings into the world. What follows is a tale of loneliness, rejection, vengeance, and the search for belonging that still resonates today.
War of the Worlds Radio Show
Performances Dates: 10/23 8 PM, 10/24 8 PM, 10/25 2 PM
LBSC's Halloween would not be complete without its annual H.G. Wells' The War of the Worlds, eternalized with Orson Welles' infamous 1938 radio broadcast, is one of the most legendary science fiction stories ever told. The tale of a Martian invasion striking Earth captured imaginations and, in its broadcast form, even sparked panic blurring the line between fiction and reality. It is a story of survival, fear, and humanity's resilience against forces far greater than itself.
General Admission Price: $20
Location: Helen Borgers Theatre, 4250 Atlantic Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90807
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