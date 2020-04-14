Long Beach Opera Announces Cancellations and Postponements

For the safety of patrons and artists, Long Beach Opera has cancelled two of its 2020 productions -- Billy the Kid (May 3-10) and Frida (June 20-28).



The Lighthouse by Peter Maxwell Davies, originally scheduled for March 21-29, will be postponed to the 2021 season, on dates to be announced and performed at its original venue, Aquarium of the Pacific. The 2021 season, which will be announced in May, is curated by Interim Artistic Director Yuval Sharon.



"Although LBO had hoped to postpone the entire season until later in the summer," said Jennifer Rivera, C.E.O. and Executive Director of Long Beach Opera, "there seems to be no time that has yet been deemed safe to do this, so we are exercising what feels like our only option, which is to cancel the two operas."



"One of the most devastating parts of this current situation for the arts community has been the toll many cancellations have taken on the artists who had been slated to sing, conduct, design and manage performances all across the country and the world. LBO is committed to paying our artists and at this time is able to commit to compensating them for 50% of their fees."



Rivera continued, "We are currently reaching out to donors and patrons to see if we can make paying their full fees possible in the hopes of trying to take care of our performers and designers in this devastating time."



Audience members are encouraged to donate the cost of their subscription and single tickets as a tax-deductible donation for Long Beach Opera, which pledges to use those donations to make up for lost artist fees. In addition, patrons can also make an additional donation to the LBO Artists Support Fund, which has a goal of $70,000 that would allow the organization to fund 100% of these fees. All donations from that Fund will go directly to artists' paychecks.



To those making donations, patrons will gain access to some creative, fascinating virtual new LBO online content, which is being made available on a weekly basis.



Remaining tickets can also be exchanged as gift certificates, which can be used for future performances including for the 2021 season. Patrons may contact the box office by emailing boxoffice@longbeachopera.org by calling (562)470-7464, Mondays-Thursdays 1-5pm.





