Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Continues Thursdays Through March 30

A little Daily Show, a little SNL... a lot of fun! Live on stage at Atwater Village Theatre, This Week This Week is Open Fist Theatre Company's weekly comic newscast, featuring a revolving cast of actors and special guest stars at every performance.

Created and directed by Second City's Ron West, this is L.A.'s premier topical sketch show, with a hilarious group of talented performers presenting each week's top news stories as only they can. Performances continue on Thursdays through March 30, with the writers and cast presenting their favorite 'Best of Best of' This Week This Week ripped-from-the-headlines sketches from the past year on weekends March 18 through April 8. Always fresh. Always funny. Always relevant.

This Week This Week and Best of Best of This Week This Week are created and directed by Ron West.

The news anchor is George Caleodis. The cast includes Bryan Bertone, Eric Carthen, Elle Engelman, Teru Mitsuhara, Brendan Mulally, Jennifer Polonia, Lou Saliba, Jade Santana, Ash Saunders, Jaya Subramanian and guest Star: Rebecca Metz (Better Things). Martha Demson, Ron West and Open Fist Theatre Company produce.



This Week This Week

(all new shows, all new material!):

Thursdays through March 30

Thursdays at 8 p.m.: March 2, March 9, March 23, March 30 (dark March 16)

Best of Best of This Week This Week

A satirical retrospective of this past year.

Weekends March 18 - April 8 (previews March 10 - March 17)

Fridays at 8 p.m.: March 10 and March 17 (previews), March 24, March 31, April 7

Saturdays at 8 p.m.: March 11 (preview), March 18 (opening) March 25, April 1, April 8

Sundays at 2 p.m.: March 12 (preview), March 19, March 26, April 2



Atwater Village Theatre

3269 Casitas Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90039

Free in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

Thursdays: $15

Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: $20

www.openfist.org

(323) 882-6912

