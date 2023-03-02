Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Continues Thursdays Through March 30

Best Of Best Of shows added weekends through April 8.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Live Comic Newscast THIS WEEK THIS WEEK Continues Thursdays Through March 30

A little Daily Show, a little SNL... a lot of fun! Live on stage at Atwater Village Theatre, This Week This Week is Open Fist Theatre Company's weekly comic newscast, featuring a revolving cast of actors and special guest stars at every performance.

Created and directed by Second City's Ron West, this is L.A.'s premier topical sketch show, with a hilarious group of talented performers presenting each week's top news stories as only they can. Performances continue on Thursdays through March 30, with the writers and cast presenting their favorite 'Best of Best of' This Week This Week ripped-from-the-headlines sketches from the past year on weekends March 18 through April 8. Always fresh. Always funny. Always relevant.

This Week This Week and Best of Best of This Week This Week are created and directed by Ron West.

The news anchor is George Caleodis. The cast includes Bryan Bertone, Eric Carthen, Elle Engelman, Teru Mitsuhara, Brendan Mulally, Jennifer Polonia, Lou Saliba, Jade Santana, Ash Saunders, Jaya Subramanian and guest Star: Rebecca Metz (Better Things). Martha Demson, Ron West and Open Fist Theatre Company produce.


This Week This Week

(all new shows, all new material!):

Thursdays through March 30

Thursdays at 8 p.m.: March 2, March 9, March 23, March 30 (dark March 16)

Best of Best of This Week This Week

A satirical retrospective of this past year.

Weekends March 18 - April 8 (previews March 10 - March 17)

Fridays at 8 p.m.: March 10 and March 17 (previews), March 24, March 31, April 7

Saturdays at 8 p.m.: March 11 (preview), March 18 (opening) March 25, April 1, April 8

Sundays at 2 p.m.: March 12 (preview), March 19, March 26, April 2


Atwater Village Theatre
3269 Casitas Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90039

Free in the ATX (Atwater Crossing) lot one block south of the theater.

Thursdays: $15
Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays: $20

www.openfist.org
(323) 882-6912




Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023 Photo
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Announces 50th Anniversary Summer Season In 2023
Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum will celebrate its 50th Anniversary in high style with a summer-long season of theater, music, performance and other festivities at its spectacular, one-of-a-kind outdoor venue in Topanga.
THEYRE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month Photo
THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG to Open at Inland Valley Repertory Theatre This Month
Claremont, CA-IVRT will present a smash hit musical over some great Italian food at Eddie's Eatery in Claremont as it launches 'They're Playing Our Song.'
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green Photo
CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22 Photo
Nationally Touring Bob Seger Tribute Show To Play Hartford Stage, Thursday, June 22
The critically acclaimed Classic Seger- Bob Seger's Greatest Hits Live production will be bringing its highly-anticipated Summer 2023 Tour to The Bushnell Theatre on Thursday, June 22 at 7:30 pm.

More Hot Stories For You


CAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam GreenCAP UCLA Presents Immersive Documentary By Filmmaker Sam Green
March 2, 2023

​​​​​​​UCLA's Center for the Art of Performance (CAP UCLA) presents 32 Sounds, an immersive documentary and sensory experience from filmmaker Sam Green, on Saturday, March 25 at 8 pm in The Theatre at Ace Hotel. Tickets start at $50 and are available now at cap.ucla.edu or by calling 310-825-2101.  
The Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVALThe Black Hollywood Education And Resource Center Announces The 13th Annual YOUTH DIVERSITY FILM FESTIVAL
March 1, 2023

The Black Hollywood Education and Resource Center (BHERC) announces the 13th Annual Youth Diversity Film Festival (YDFF) Friday, March 3 through Sunday, March 12, 2023.
Famed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z FoundationFamed Frontman Paulie Z To Host Birthday Benefit Concert At The Whisky A Go Go To Support The David Z Foundation
March 1, 2023

Renowned vocalist and frontman Paulie Z (Sweet, ZO2, Z Rock, Ultimate Jam Night) will be celebrating his birthday this year with an all-star benefit concert for the David Z Foundation at the Whisky A Go Go on Wednesday, March 8 at 7 PM PT.
Kentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS ReadingKentwood Players Presents POLAR BEARS, BLACK BOYS, & PRAIRIE FRINGED ORCHIDS Reading
March 1, 2023

Kentwood Players presents a reading of Polar Bears, Black Boys & Prairie Fringed Orchids, a play about the social complexities of our times written by Vincent Terrell Durham, on Sunday, March 26 at the Westchester Playhouse, located at 8301 Hindry Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90045. The evening begins with a fabulous, homemade dessert reception at 6:00pm, followed by the reading at 7:00pm, with a talkback afterwards.
See Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan TheatreSee Disney's TANGLED at The El Capitan Theatre
March 1, 2023

Tickets are on sale now to see Disney's “Tangled” presented by Disney+ at the El Capitan Theatre March 17 through 23.
share