Lingli Li to Perform at Benefit Concert Supporting Autistic Children

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Chinese tenor Lingli Li will perform at the second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' benefit concert on October 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the RUSD Performing Arts Center in Rowland Heights, California.

Presented by Spectrum Dreams Music & Art Center, this year's concert carries the theme 'Celebrate Neurodiversity' and will bring together vocalists, pianists, violinists, and other artists in support of greater understanding, respect, and inclusion for autistic children and their families.

Li will join the concert as a featured tenor and is scheduled to perform 'The Best Future' (《最好的未来》), a song chosen to express encouragement, compassion, and respect for the many different ways people experience and engage with the world.

A graduate of the China Conservatory of Music, Li earned his master's degree in vocal performance and studied under renowned vocal educators Jin Tielin and Ma Qiuhua, and later under celebrated Chinese vocalist Yu Junjian.

Over a professional career spanning more than two decades, Li has worked extensively in both vocal performance and education. He previously served as a solo vocalist with the Harbin Opera House and later worked in higher education as a vocal instructor and associate professor.

His performance career has included vocal competitions, operas, musicals, solo concerts, and international cultural exchange programs. Li placed seventh nationally in the ethnic vocal category at the 7th China Music Golden Bell Awards and has appeared in numerous major productions and concert performances.

Among his stage appearances, Li performed the title role of Xiao Erhei in the opera The Marriage of Xiao Erhei at China's National Centre for the Performing Arts. He has also participated in cultural exchange performances in countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Japan, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Burundi.

Li later appeared as the male lead, Peng Wutong, in the original musical Red Plum Blossoms, a production that received support from the China National Arts Fund.

Since coming to the United States, Li has continued to participate in vocal performance and community-oriented music activities, bringing his professional experience beyond the traditional concert stage and into community settings.

For Li, the message behind 'Symphony of Heart and Art' is closely connected to his understanding of music: that artistic expression does not require everyone to sound, learn, or experience the world in the same way.

The concert's message, 'Every Voice Matters, Every Dream Belongs,' reflects that philosophy.

'Music is a form of communication that can cross language and differences,' Li said. 'Autistic children may experience the world and express their emotions differently from others, but being different does not mean having fewer emotions or dreams. Through this performance, I hope more people will take the time to listen, understand them, and offer greater respect and support to their families.'

For Li, professional artistry also carries a responsibility beyond technique and performance.

'A meaningful stage is not only about allowing an audience to hear a song,' Li said. 'It can also help bring attention to people who may not always be seen or heard.'

The second annual 'Symphony of Heart and Art' concert will bring together musicians, artists, families, and members of the Southern California community, using artistic performance as a platform for connection and awareness.

Through his performance of 'The Best Future,' Li hopes to recognize not only autistic children but also the parents, educators, therapists, and professionals who accompany and support them throughout their development.

His participation also represents a continuation of his broader work as a vocalist and educator: using professional music performance not only as an artistic practice, but also as a way to connect people across cultures, backgrounds, and different ways of experiencing the world.

Event Information

Symphony of Heart and Art - Celebrate Neurodiversity

Date: October 17, 2026

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: RUSD Performing Arts Center

Location: Rowland Heights, California

Presented by: Spectrum Dreams Music & Art Center

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