NEXT TO NORMAL Will Open as Phantasma Arts' Debut Production

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Phantasma Arts, a newly launched non-profit professional theatre and arts collective, has opened its inaugural production this week with a full-scale mounting of NEXT TO NORMAL - the rock musical that won three Tony Awards and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

NEXT TO NORMAL will run through July 25 for seven performances only, at the West Performing Arts Center in Torrance, a 500-seat house Phantasma is aiming to fill night after night.

The musical tells the story of a suburban mother whose worsening bipolar disorder sends shockwaves through her family, confronting grief, addiction, and mental illness with a score the Pulitzer board honored as a musical that "expands the scope of subject matter" for the art form. Phantasma's production gives regional audiences a rare shot at seeing it done at full professional scale.

Next to Normal stars Lindsay Johnson as Diana, Alex Mohajer as Dan, Emmon Amid as Gabe, Keiva Bradley as Natalie, Max Chester as Henry, and Chris Bona as Dr. Madden / Dr. Fine.

About Phantasma Arts

Phantasma Arts is a newly founded non-profit, interdisciplinary arts organization dedicated to creating collaborative performance experiences across Los Angeles and Southern California. Rooted in live theatre, the company brings together professional and emerging artists across performing arts, visual arts, and arts education, with a commitment to paying its artists and expanding access to the arts for audiences and creators alike. NEXT TO NORMAL is Phantasma's inaugural production.

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