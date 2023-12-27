Lesli Margherita To Star In New Rock Opera By Kevin McDonald of Kids In The Hall

ThisMyShow Presents will present a concert performances of a new rock opera by Kevin McDonald, member of the comedy group “Kids In The Hall”.

“Kevin McDonald: Superstar” a hilarious new show, based on true events (we swear!) will be performed at Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday January 6th and Sunday January 7th, 2024 at 7:30pm PST.

Additionally the January 6th performance will be available to live stream anywhere in the world.

Anyone who purchases a live-stream pass will also be able to watch up to a week after the broadcast at their convenience.

The concerts will star Olivier Winner Lesli Margherita (Matilda, The Many Saints of Newark), Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!”, Weird: the Al Yankovic Story), Dana Gould (“The Simpsons”, “Stan Against Evil”), Danielle Perez (Dicks: The Musical, Spider-Man: Across The Spiderverse), Valley Lodge frontman Dave Hill, and Kevin McDonald (“Kids In The Hall”) as himself, with Geoff Pearlman on guitar.

Love, betrayal, and fame collide in this explosive rock opera based on totally true events written by Kevin McDonald, About Kevin McDonald, For Kevin McDonald and is in no way related to that other famous rock opera based on totally true events!

In Person and LiveStream Links Are Available Click Here

About ThisMyShow Presents

ThisMyShow Presents specializes in live comedic and theatrical events across the country. Established in 2021 the company has presented shows by artists such as Kevin McDonald, Dave Hill, Jordan Temple, Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein, TONY winner Lena Hall, Oscar Nominee Jena Friedman and many more. Follow us on Instagram for more info on upcoming events Instagram.Com/ThisMyShowPresents